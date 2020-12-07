 Skip to main content

Toronto police charge man after investigation into noose found at construction site

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police have arrested and charged a man after an investigation into reports of nooses found at a hospital construction site in Toronto.

Toronto police say workers found two nooses when they arrived at the site in June.

They say the closed construction site at Michael Garron Hospital was not accessible to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a 34-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in relation to one of two nooses found.

The man faces three counts of criminal harassment and one count of mischief interruption of property.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies