Toronto

Toronto police investigating after video appears to show handcuffed suspect pulling out gun in back of cruiser

The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they are investigating an incident in which officers placed a handcuffed suspect in the back of a cruiser while he was carrying a concealed gun.

Officers found the man in downtown Toronto on Sunday after receiving reports about an allegedly impaired driver.

Police say officers patted the man down, handcuffed him and put him in a cruiser where he was to be taken to a nearby station.

But soon officers heard an item fall on the floor of the cruiser and determined it was a semi-automatic pistol.

CTV Inc. has obtained footage from inside the cruiser that appears to show a man shifting in his seat, then eventually a black object poking out of the pocket of his white jacket.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders says an internal investigation is underway to determine if the gun was missed due to a “training or disciplinary matter.”

Saunders says the force’s Professional Standards Unit will also be investigating the leak of the cruiser security footage.

The man police arrested is now facing nine charges including various impaired driving and firearm offences.

