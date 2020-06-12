 Skip to main content
Toronto police officer, nine other men charged in connection with underage human-trafficking investigation

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say they’ve charged an officer and nine other men in an underage human-trafficking investigation.

The 49-year-old constable and the others are facing a charge of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18.

They say an investigation into the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl started in November.

Investigators say they set out to find people who had paid for sexual services from the girl earlier this year.

The officer involved had 11 years of experience with the police service and worked in 51 Division.

The officer has been suspended with pay and will appear in court this month.

