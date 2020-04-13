 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto

Toronto Public Health says 23 homeless people have tested positive for COVID-19

Jeff GrayQueen's Park Reporter
Toronto
Toronto Public Health said Monday that 23 homeless people across seven different facilities in the city have tested positive for the new coronavirus, after word surfaced that at least four residents or staff from a single shelter that houses refugees had contracted the disease.

For weeks, advocates for the homeless have warned that maintaining the recommended two metres of physical distance to curb the virus’s spread was next-to-impossible in the city’s crowded shelter system, and that an outbreak could be catastrophic.

Toronto has leased 1,200 hotel rooms and started moving some homeless people out of shelters to allow for more space, as well as setting up special isolation centres for homeless people who test positive.

In a statement e-mailed on Monday, Allison Chris, the city’s associate medical officer of health, said that as of Sunday at 1:30 p.m., 23 homeless people at seven different “service settings,” such as shelters or drop-in centres, had tested positive for the virus.

“Given that COVID-19 is spreading in our community, this is not unexpected, and we were prepared for the unfortunate situation of having cases in the shelter system,” Dr. Chris said.

The statement did not name the shelters involved, nor did it mention any positive tests among shelter staff.

Until Monday, Toronto Public Health had publicly confirmed eight cases of COVID-19 in the city’s shelters, including a case at Seaton House, one of its largest downtown shelters. It had also previously confirmed that one staffer at a different shelter, who has since recovered, had tested positive.

The total appears to have risen sharply in just the past few days: according to a memo from the city’s shelter department, obtained by The Globe and Mail and dated Saturday, the city told its shelter operators that it had counted 17 cases among the homeless.

Word spread Friday among shelter workers and activists about several more positive tests in the shelter system. But Toronto Public Health officials said then they could not confirm the information.

On Sunday, shelter operator Homes First Society confirmed it had at least four positive tests – while warning it was awaiting more results – among both residents and staff at a facility in Toronto’s North York area that houses 230 homeless refugee claimants, the Willowdale Welcome Centre.

E-mails from shelter management to staff were sent Saturday, warning of “several” positive tests.

In an interview, Homes First CEO Patricia Mueller said the shelter has about two dozen full-time staff but that half of the agency’s overall 300 employees work at more than one of its 13 shelters cross the city.

She said Homes First has been screening residents for symptoms and stepping up its cleaning, as recommended by Toronto Public Health since early March. (It was also a Homes First shelter worker, at another facility, who tested positive in late March but has since recovered.)

Newly arrived refugees are already subject to a 14-day quarantine period, and then housed at a separate facility. Residents are screened for symptoms when they enter. And while residents at Willowdale sleep in the open, separated by dividers, adjustments have been made to ensure physical distancing in the 70,000-square-foot facility, a former North York Hydro building, Ms. Mueller said.

Toronto Public Health has recommended that staff take a number of precautions including wearing masks and self-isolating while at home but should continue coming into work, a protocol for health care workers known as “home/work isolation.”

Public Health also reviewed all of the shelter’s intake screening, cleaning and physical distancing protocols, the e-mail says.

Ms. Mueller said she feared that shelter workers and residents were being forgotten, even as they face similar risks to those in hospitals and long-term care homes.

“Everyone is very concerned about all of our health care workers, long-term health care workers and residents … You ask what I’d like people to know? I’d ask them to be more deeply concerned about people that live in shelters and the people that work in them.”

