A school board official says a Toronto high school teacher who dressed in blackface is “no longer employed” at the board.

Debbie Donsky, superintendent of education with the Toronto District School Board, provided an update in a letter to parents and students.

She says the board completed its investigation into the incident and the “appropriate consequences have been applied.”

Earlier this month, the principal of Parkdale Collegiate Institute said in a letter to parents that a white staff member wore blackface at school as many teachers and students dressed up for Halloween.

Julie Ardell said in the letter that the incident was racist and dehumanizing, and had been reported to the board.

The school said the teacher had been placed on home assignment as the incident was investigated.

In the update issued Wednesday, Donsky says anti-Black racism, including blackface, contravenes the school’s code of conduct as well as many TDSB policies and procedures.

“Caricatures of peoples’ race or culture are not appropriate and are offensive and hurtful. Regardless of whether this was intended or not, it was racist and dehumanizing,” the superintendent wrote.

“Staff or students who engage in racist and discriminatory behaviours can face serious consequences.”

Donsky says another, ongoing investigation into a separate incident of anti-Black racism at the school continues, with an update expected next week. No other details on that incident were provided in the letter.

