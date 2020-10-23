Toronto’s Sunnybrook hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak in surgical unit

Sunnybrook has joined a growing list of hospitals in Toronto that have declared outbreaks of COVID-19.

A spokesman for Sunnybrook says five cases have been identified in a surgical unit at the hospital.

Craig DuHamel says three cases were discovered through “regular surveillance,” which led to broader testing and the discovery of two more.

DuHamel says all five people are asymptomatic, and one of them has been discharged from hospital.

Sunnybrook joins at least six other Toronto hospitals that are dealing with outbreaks, which are generally defined as at least two health-care-related cases within a 14-day period.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Thursday that it’s “concerning” whenever there’s an outbreak in a health-care setting, and the province is ready to provide support if needed.

