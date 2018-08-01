Tory takes aim at challenger Keesmaat in Toronto mayoral race

Toronto Mayor John Tory wasted little time turning his attention to his brand-new challenger, Jennifer Keesmaat, on Wednesday, pledging to keep property tax hikes low if re-elected and ridiculing her musings about “secession” for Toronto.

At a campaign event in Scarborough, Mr. Tory repeated his 2014 pledge to keep property-tax rate hikes at or below inflation. It’s a promise meant to strike a contrast with Ms. Keesmaat, the city’s former chief planner who announced her mayoral run on Friday. She is being backed by a number of left-leaning councillors who have called for higher tax increases to better fund city services.

“In this election to come, in October, the voters are going to have a choice,” Mr. Tory said. “Do they want a mayor who will continue to keep property taxes low and has shown the ability to do that while still making investments in key city services, improving them and enhancing them? Or do they want their property taxes to soar?”

Asked to react to the last-minute entry into the race by Ms. Keesmaat, with whom Mr. Tory clashed early in his term, Mr. Tory was quick to bring up her comments on Twitter last week calling for Toronto’s “secession.”

While calling Ms. Keesmaat a “very smart, accomplished person” and welcoming her to the race, he said candidates needed to “answer for things you’ve said in the past” and spell out what they intend to do.

“I heard this week about this idea of Toronto seceding from Ontario, and I thought to myself, well, it just sounded like a ridiculous idea,” Mr. Tory said. “And then I read that my opponent slept on it overnight and came forward the next morning and said, ‘Yeah, I have slept on it, and it’s still a good idea.’”

Ms. Keesmaat could not immediately be reached. On CP24 this week, she said her tweet about secession came in reaction to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s move to slash Toronto’s city council almost in half, and was “not a policy statement.”

Taking questions from reporters, Mr. Tory dismissed the notion that his insistence on low property-tax hikes hamstrings the city’s ability to invest in new services or public transit, saying that finding “efficiencies” and “modernizing” the government has allowed the city to find the funds to bring in free public transit for children and discounted fare passes for people on social assistance.

He also pointed to billions in new money from the provincial and federal governments for transit secured during his term, including the boosted gas-tax revenues promised by the previous Ontario Liberal government after then-premier Kathleen Wynne quashed Mr. Tory’s move to bring in road tolls.

Asked in February, right after the 2018 budget was passed, Mr. Tory would not commit to capping future property tax hikes. But he later trumpeted about the low increases in a fundraising e-mail, suggesting his campaign was going to repeat his 2014 pledge.

Some of Mr. Tory’s left-leaning critics on council have said the city needs higher property taxes, noting that Toronto’s rates are the lowest in the Greater Toronto Area. According to city numbers, when inflation and population growth are taken into account, property taxes per capita have actually gone down.

Toronto’s previous city manager, Peter Wallace, warned repeatedly that the city’s finances are unsustainable and rely too heavily on the city’s land-transfer tax on real-estate transactions to balance the books. In a steep market correction, he said, Toronto could be forced to make major cuts or increase property taxes well beyond the rate of inflation to make up the difference.

Despite the recent softness of the residential real-estate market, the latest city financial numbers project that the land-transfer tax will bring in $817-million this year, as budgeted. However, this is flat from the year before and would mark the first time in years the tax failed to rake in tens of millions more than planned. According to the latest operating variance report, the tax was still $18.43-million ahead of projections in the first five months of the year, thanks to a strong commercial market.