Twenty-nine residents of Toronto long-term care home died in latest COVID-19 outbreak

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A long-term care operator says 29 residents have died in a COVID-19 outbreak at an east Toronto facility that began last month.

Revera, which owns and operates a range of homes, says public-health officials have confirmed 92 residents of its Kennedy Lodge home have tested positive since the outbreak began on Oct. 2.

The company says 30 of them remain active cases and 32 have recovered.

It says public-health officials also confirmed 35 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, with 17 considered resolved and the rest currently isolating at home.

Revera says it continues to do everything it can to ensure the safety of residents and staff, including monitoring residents for symptoms twice daily and asking them to self-isolate in their rooms.

It says all staff are screened for symptoms at the beginning and end of their shifts, and are required to wear a mask and eye protection inside the facility.

At this time, visits to the home are limited to essential visitors, as directed by public-health officials, the company says.

“The team at Kennedy Lodge offers its most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the residents who passed away during the pandemic,” the company says in a statement.

The operator says public-health authorities and the Scarborough Health Network are helping to manage the outbreak, particularly when it comes to enhanced cleaning and infection control education.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

