Cannabis

New Brunswick moves toward cannabis privatization after year of losses

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says the province will look to privatize cannabis sales after the government retail operation lost money in its first year.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick has issued a request for proposals for a single private operator to take over the government’s operation, distribution and sales of recreational cannabis in the province.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says today that after a careful analysis, the government concluded the best approach was to turn to the private sector.

Interested proponents will have until Jan. 10, 2020 to submit proposals.

Cannabis NB, a provincial Crown corporation, lost almost $12 million in its first six months and continues to bleed red ink, although sales are on the rise.

It was announced last month that second quarter losses for the current year were $1.5 million.

Steeves says he expects strong interest in the request for proposals.

