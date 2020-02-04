 Skip to main content

Cannabis

Tilray to lay off 10 per cent of staff in cost-cutting effort

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
FILE PHOTO: A worker checks cannabis plants inside the Tilray factory hothouse in Cantanhede, Portugal April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo

Rafael Marchante/Reuters

Tilray Inc. is laying off 10 per cent of its workforce in an effort to cut costs.

The Canadian cannabis company’s chief executive officer Brendan Kennedy says in a statement to The Canadian Press that the layoffs will help Tilray better position itself to achieve profitability.

By reducing headcount and costs, Kennedy says Tilray will be more likely to meet the needs of the industry and foster growth in 2020 and beyond.

Kennedy’s statement calls the decision “tough,” notes that it was not “taken lightly” and says he is extremely grateful to the departing employees for their contributions.

The company would not share what offices and departments will be affected by the layoffs, but said the company’s total headcount is about 1,443.

Tilray will continue to focus on its international medical cannabis offerings, science and research in global markets, adult-use brands and its Manitoba Harvest hemp foods business.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

