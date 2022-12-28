ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU/Reuters

Reader interest in electric vehicles is climbing quickly, especially when gas prices spike as they did this year. At the same time, automakers are launching dozens of new EVs, with many of them being SUVs, which are really popular with Canadians. In January, Petrina Gentile and Mark Richardson analyzed the electric SUVs they are excited for.

Globe Drive writers drive a lot of cars and have been at the forefront of the shift to electric vehicles. They are some of the first to experience the thrill of instant torque on a new car, but also the growing pains of the charging ecosystem. Charging an EV is more complicated and time consuming than pulling up to a well-lit service station with cameras and attendants nearby and refuelling in mere minutes. Petrina Gentile wrote about her experience not feeling safe while sitting in an expensive car, tethered to a charger and what drivers and the charging networks can do to improve the situation.

When the first snowfall hit the Greater Toronto Area this past fall, Mark Richardson wasn’t prepared. Between him and his wife they had one car with all-season tires and one car with all-weather tires, which made for a perfect opportunity to use the early snow to test the difference in unfavourable conditions.

As winter approached, Lou Trottier provided some historical context on how tires have changed over the last few decades. Basically, it came down to making tires smoother to reduce fuel consumption. As the rolling resistance of all-season tires decreased, so did their usability as a year-round tire. Snow tire sales climbed as drivers found they were no longer comfortable driving in blustery conditions.

While Ontario scrapped vehicle registration fees altogether, in May Washington’s city council proposed increasing registration fees for vehicles based on weight. Matt Bubbers wrote a column about the proposal, arguing that provinces should take note because “the sheer size of these huge machines is bad for pedestrian safety, the environment and our streets and bridges.”

In early June, the Ineos Grenadier, an unabashedly utilitarian new SUV that picks up where classic off-roaders like the old Land Rover Defender or vintage Mercedes G-Class left off, made its Canadian debut in Toronto. Matt Bubbers was there and spoke with potential buyers.

Many of our most-read stories each year come from questions readers send in, particularly about rules of the road. Every week, Jason Tchir calls experts and often finds the answers are not that straightforward. Here are some of the most-read Driving Concerns columns of the year:

Ontario’s the only place in Canada where you can legally text in a drive-through – but you probably shouldn’t.

If your car’s built for regular, paying a premium for premium gasoline is likely only going to benefit the oil company. That’s because, despite the name, premium gas isn’t necessarily better. It has a higher octane rating to keep it from causing knocking in high-pressure engines.

In every province except Ontario, the law bans crossing the solid double line to enter the oncoming lane.

But in Ontario, the lines painted on the road are visual reminders to use extra caution when passing – unless there’s a sign telling you not to cross them, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Whether you’re the car being passed or the car doing the passing, you shouldn’t be flooring it, a driving safety expert said. Section 21.2 of Alberta’s Use of Highway and Rules of the Road legislation states that a driver being passed “shall not increase the speed of the overtaken vehicle until the overtaken vehicle is completely passed by the overtaking vehicle.”