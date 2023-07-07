Open this photo in gallery: A 10-metre-long Maxi Plus MHX from CanaDream has everything people would need for a summer RV roadtrip: ample space, comfort and even a touch of luxury.Katherine Scarrow/The Globe and Mail

For the kids, it’s the bunk beds. For us, it’s the freedom and flexibility. For me, just the thought of a recreational vehicle sparks daydreams of hitting the open road. So, when the opportunity popped up to take a two-day, two-night trip to Crystal Beach, a lakeside community in Fort Erie, Ont., we knew we had to take it.

With three small children – aged 7, 5 and 1 – my husband and I needed to plan strategically. That’s when we discovered the 10-metre-long (33-foot) Maxi Plus MHX from CanaDream, an RV sales and rental company based near Calgary. This glampervan had everything we could dream of: ample space, comfort and even a touch of luxury. Equipped with a walk-in shower, skylights, stove, microwave, full-sized fridge and Nespresso maker, it felt like a boutique hotel room on wheels.

The day of our departure finally arrived and the excitement was real. We loaded up the motorhome with everything but the kitchen sink (well, actually, we did bring a kitchen sink), collected the kids from school and ventured southeast from our home in Dundas, Ont.

Driving an RV, particularly one this long and wide, was an adventure in itself. It felt like piloting a spaceship, with its array of buttons, back-up camera and oversized side-view mirrors. For those who have never driven an RV, it can be stressful. As we travelled through the stunning countryside of the Niagara Peninsula, with its vast farm fields and dramatic escarpment, we grew used to the sounds of the motorhome, like the creaking overhang above the windshield and the rumble of the powerful 6.8-litre V8 engine when tackling the hills. Navigating under bridges was a nail-biting experience, considering our RV’s maximum height of 3.7 metres. However, we soon found our rhythm behind the wheel, cruising Highway 20 with ease.

Open this photo in gallery: If you find yourself in the marine city of Port Colborne, be sure to stop by Backroad Barbecue Co. The southern comfort food restaurant was established in 2019 and serves all the classics, including this pulled pork sandwich with a side of beans and coleslaw.

Open this photo in gallery: Port Colborne's Dairy Queen is one of the few remaining Dairy Queens in North America that haven't been updated to a modern design.Katherine Scarrow/The Globe and Mail

No vacation with my family is complete without a visit to at least one antique shop, so when we reached Welland, we parked across from Steeltown Salvage. Although the vinyl-clad building is nondescript, we found a treasure trove inside. With checkerboard floors, vintage pinball machines, and neon signs, it felt like stepping onto a movie set. It was no surprise to learn from owner Terry Flanagan that his clientele included the film industry, bars and restaurants.

After getting our vintage fix, we drove 20 minutes south to Port Colborne, where we devoured fried chicken, pulled pork, mac ‘n’ cheese and cornbread at the Backroad Barbecue Co. And just when we thought the meal couldn’t get any better, we spotted a 1950s-era Dairy Queen nearby, bringing back fond memories of childhood and Dilly Bars.

By nightfall, we pulled into Windmill Point Park, a family campground in Ridgeway, and reversed into our site before connecting to electricity and water. With the flip of a switch, our main area doubled in size owing to the RV’s slide-out feature. After putting on their pyjamas, the big moment finally arrived: The two older kids flew up the ladder to the overcab bunk and shut the curtains. The one-year-old got to sleep in the foldable crib, which fit comfortably in the main living space, and my husband and I got the back bedroom with its queen-sized bed. It was a night of good-quality sleep, a rarity on camping trips.

The calm quiet of the evening transformed into a lively morning at 6:30 a.m., as we gathered around the kitchen table, indulging in raisin bagels, cream cheese and fruit. As the kids enjoyed their juice boxes, we made Americanos before preparing ourselves for our drive into town. A mere 12 minutes later, we found a prime double-parking spot in the heart of Crystal Beach.

Open this photo in gallery: The bunk bed loft in our RV never fails to captivate our children.Katherine Scarrow/The Globe and Mail

This charming beach community has always been a popular tourist spot, thanks to its famous amusement park. Since opening in 1888, it drew hundreds of thousands of visitors to its roller coasters, dance halls and concerts. In 1989, the park closed because of financial troubles. Today, Crystal Beach is on the verge of a new era, attracting a new generation of visitors with cool bars, restaurants, shops and renovated beachfront.

After recaffeinating at the Crystal Ball Cafe and admiring the sherbet-coloured beach houses off the main drag, we headed west to the beach. Bay Beach has undergone significant transformation in recent years, including upgraded changerooms and a brand-new playground. After paying our admission fee of $10 per adult (kids 10 and under are free), beach patrol checked our bags before we descended the ramp toward the beach. We appreciated the accessibility mats, which made it easy for families like us to haul our beach gear and stroller to the sand.

Open this photo in gallery: Playing on the sign in Crystal Beach.Katherine Scarrow/The Globe and Mail

The kids made sandcastles and splashed in the frigid Lake Erie until late afternoon. When the day came to an end, we rinsed off in the RV’s walk-in shower and prepared for dinner.

Anticipation had been building ever since we learned that chef Matty Matheson had opened Rizzo’s House of Parm, a throwback Italian restaurant in Ridgeway. The only trouble is, the parking lot couldn’t accommodate an RV, so we planned to take Uber instead – except Uber doesn’t exactly exist in Ridgeway, we soon learned. Because of this, it took us forever to hunt down a taxi. Thankfully, the restaurant honoured our reservation. Rizzo’s atmosphere seamlessly blended vintage Italian elements like terracotta tiles with contemporary wood panelling and light fixtures. The decor set the stage for a memorable dining experience, featuring mozzarella sticks, cheesy garlic bread and spaghetti with meatballs. Rizzo’s is a must-visit destination. (Just remember to make a reservation.)

Open this photo in gallery: Matty Matheson's new restaurant, Rizzo's House of Parm, is a must if you're in the Ridgeway areaKatherine Scarrow/The Globe and Mail

As the weekend came to an end, we felt a tinge of sadness. Crystal Beach had won us over and the Maxi Plus had been the perfect companion. If you’re considering a family getaway, renting an RV is more than just a vacation; it’s an experience. The trip left us yearning for our next escape. Until then, the open road awaits.

Open this photo in gallery: The streets of Crystal Beach are lined with colorful shops and beach houses.Katherine Scarrow/The Globe and Mail

Two-night spring/summer rentals through CanaDream, which rents and sells RVs, start at $920 plus tax for Maxi Plus Motorhomes, which can accommodate up to four adults and two children. Gas cost $180 for our trip.

Serviced electrical and water sites that can accommodate an RV at Windmill Point Park and Campground start at $100 a night.

Two adult passes to Bay Beach cost $20. Kids get in free.

CanaDream's Trip Planner tool allows you to customize your itinerary while staying within provincial guidelines, making your road trip simple and easy to plan. And for a limited time, travel for a minimum of six nights and the first one is free.