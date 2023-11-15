Open this photo in gallery: The Genesis GV80 Coupe in front of the new GV80 SUV after being revealed ahead of the 2023 Los Angeles auto show.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Genesis took the wraps off a refreshed 2025 GV80 mid-size SUV and an all-new GV80 Coupe at a posh Bel Air mansion in Los Angeles’ westside Tuesday evening ahead of the 2023 AutoMobility LA show.

“In 2016, our brand started with just two models. The G80 and the G90 [sedans]. Today, Genesis has expanded rapidly to eight models in our portfolio – all internal combustion engines and EVs … in the eight short years we’ve been on the market, we’ve sold more than one million vehicles globally,” said José Muñoz, chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor Co. during the North American debut of the vehicles.

Genesis introduced the GV80, its first SUV, in 2020. Since then, 3,464 GV80s have been sold in Canada through to the end of October, 2023. That is more than 15 per cent of Genesis sales in Canada as the company has sold more than 20,000 vehicles since inception.

“The GV80 is Genesis’ SUV flagship. Not only does it provide significant volume to the brand but also elevates Genesis to the pinnacle of the luxury SUV market,” said Steve Flamand, executive director, product, corporate, IT and digital strategy at Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Open this photo in gallery: Genesis GV80 SUV after being revealed in Los Angeles.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: The front seats and dash of the new Genesis GV80 SUV.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

From the exterior, the second-generation GV80 SUV looks similar to the last generation with the exception of a few minor tweaks to the front bumper, lights and wheels. Inside it’s another story. Designers focused on that space, elevating it with new tech-savvy features such as a 27-inch-wide OLED horizontal display that integrates the driver cluster and the audio, video and navigation screen together. It’s similar to Cadillac Escalade’s curved OLED screen, but smaller and a big improvement over the last generation’s horizonal screen positioned in the middle of the dashboard. There are quality materials throughout the cabin including plush quilted leather, aluminum accents and real wood. Even the steering wheel looks and feels chunkier; it now has three spokes instead of the horizontal cross bar in the last version. A redesigned wireless smartphone charging tray makes your phone more visible when charging. There are also larger cup holders and new volume and tuning adjustment knobs. Thankfully, they didn’t replace the knobs with touchscreen functions. The climate control functions are touch-based and the jewel-like rotary dial that engages the shift-by-wire automatic transmission is tweaked and feels more ergonomic in the hand.

But the GV80 Coupe is the big news. Visually, it’s stunning, owing to a gorgeous silhouette from its low, sloping roofline, which gives it presence and an athletic, muscular stance. And the sloping roofline doesn’t detract from rear-seat headspace too much either. Even the cargo space is large, wide and capable of carrying a few suitcases and golf bags easily.

Open this photo in gallery: The Genesis GV80 Coupe has a sloping roofline, giving it a more muscular stance.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: The trunk on the Genesis GV80 Coupe.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

There are sportier touches on the exterior, too, including a dual twin tip rear muffler and funky 22-inch alloy wheels. The display model is painted a beautiful blue/metallic grey colour combination that changes depending on the light. Inside, the coupe has distinct touches compared to its SUV sibling including carbon trim accents and red double stitching throughout the cabin on the steering wheel, side doors and seats. The quilted dark seats with red seat belts are a sporty touch that elevates the cabin’s look and feel even higher.

Open this photo in gallery: Front seats and dash of the new Genesis GV80 Coupe, which has a 27-inch-wide OLED horizontal display.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: The back seats of the Genesis GV80 Coupe.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The GV80 coupe will come with a powerful 3.5-litre twin turbocharged V6 engine mated to a 48-volt electric supercharger, capable of pumping out 409 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. The GV80 SUV will offer two powertrain options – a 2.5-litre inline-four engine which delivers 300 horsepower and a 3.5-litre twin turbo V6 engine with 375 horsepower.

The 2025 Genesis QV80 SUV and coupe are slated to hit Canadian dealerships next year. More details, such as pricing and trim levels, will be available closer to the sale date.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

