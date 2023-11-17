There’s no shortage of star power at AutoMobility LA this year. Here are five vehicles that stole the show in the City of Angels – no surprise, all of them are electric.

Honda Prelude concept

The iconic Honda Prelude nameplate is back, but this time it’s a sleek hybrid electric concept coupe. The Japanese automaker chose LA for the North American debut after its global reveal at the Tokyo Mobility Show a few weeks ago. The first-generation gas-powered Prelude sports car entered production in November 1978. It remained in the Honda family for five generations until the 2001 model year. Now, this new concept represents the future of electrified vehicles for the brand. Even though it’s a concept, it looks nearly production ready.

2025 Lucid Gravity SUV

Crowds couldn’t get enough of the all-electric Lucid Gravity – one of the most anticipated launches at the show. Following in the footsteps of the Lucid Air sedan, this is the California company’s first SUV in the lineup. It’ll have dual electric motors, 800 horsepower and more than 700 kilometres of range. Outside, it’s attractive with a long, sleek body style and inside, it’ll come with either three rows of seats for up to seven passengers or two rows for five people. The company says prices will start below US$80,000. It’s expected to hit the streets in late 2024.

Aitekx Robotruck

This is not the Tesla Cybertruck. While it looks similar, this is the Robotruck concept from a Silicon Valley startup called Aitekx. It will have a six-foot-bed and extension, a foldable mid-gate, rear seats and AI apps. And it’ll be available in either a single motor rear-wheel-drive or dual motor all-wheel-drive configuration with a range of up to 885 kilometres and a top speed of 165 kilometres an hour. Prices will start at US$50,000. The company is accepting online orders with an expected delivery in 2025. If it never makes it into production, the $100 deposit is fully refundable.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

This ain’t no ordinary Hyundai. This is the 2025 Ioniq 5 N high-performance electric vehicle. It’s a souped-up version of the company’s top-selling Ioniq 5 electric vehicle. It has a new 84-kilowatt-hour battery, which is the highest capacity battery in a Hyundai. Besides its dual motor all-wheel-drive configuration and rally-inspired handling, it’ll pump out up to 641 horsepower with Hyundai’s over boost system dubbed “N Grin Boost.” It’ll also be able to hit 100 kilometres an hour in 3.5 seconds en route to a top speed of 260 kilometres an hour. It also scores extra points for the use of sustainable materials such as BIO PET yarn made from sugarcane, eco-processed leather, recycled tire pigment paint and recycled poly-Alcantara seat covers. It’ll arrive in dealerships next spring. Prices aren’t available, yet.

Kia EV4 concept

From Hyundai’s sister company, Kia, comes this gorgeous EV4 concept sedan. It’s a distinct take on a traditional sedan, owing to its low sleek hood, sharp angles, funky wheels and stunning matte rose-gold paint finish. Inside, it’s spacious, clean and minimalistic in its styling with a boxy steering wheel and slide-out touchscreen. It’s also filled with many sustainable materials such as recycled cotton and bioplastics made from vegetable oils, sawdust and sugarcane. No word yet on if this concept will go into production.

