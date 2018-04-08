My engine light has been on for two months. Is my extended warranty still good?

I drive a 2011 Mercedes-Benz E 350, bought from a dealer with extended warranty from Mercedes-Benz Canada. Now my engine light has been on for the past two months. After three visits to the dealership, they are refusing the repairs. Now I cannot get my new sticker when renewal comes, so I cannot drive the car. Any suggestions on how to handle this? – Hamid

According to Mercedes-Benz.ca, your extended warranty covers your vehicle for up to seven years or 160 km, whichever comes first. Their website states, “Coverage is similar to your new vehicle warranty for two additional years, with powertrain coverage available for a third additional year.”

You are not giving me much to go on, but I have looked over the extended warranty offered by Mercedes-Bent and I estimate that you do still have some remaining warranty related to engine management and fuel injection.

Story continues below advertisement

However, I believe you have fallen into the policy’s final period, leaving coverage gaps. If the dealer is “refusing the repairs,” I can only assume that the recommended repair is falling into one of those gaps and that the cost has to be borne by you.

In order to get your sticker, you will need to complete the repairs to relieve the engine-light situation. Alternatively, you can ask your preferred Drive Clean test and repair center to offer advice on obtaining a “conditional pass.”

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free.