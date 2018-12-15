 Skip to main content

Gadget

This DeWalt impact wrench can make your pit-crew dreams a reality

Joanne Elves
Special to The Globe and Mail
The DeWalt 20V Max XR cordless impact wrench.

Joanne Elves

DeWalt 20V MAX XR Half-inch Cordless Impact Wrench

Available at: Home Depot, Canadian Tire

MSRP: $479-$499

Who else only watches Formula One and NASCAR to see the pit-stop action? I’m sure I’m not the only one.

Watching a pit stop on the F1 circuit almost requires slo-mo, with the two-second changes of a single wheel nut, but thankfully NASCAR still has drama of the impact wrench’s zing, zing, zing as the multi-lug rims are replaced.

By adding an impact wrench to your garage, you probably won’t change out your tires in six seconds, but you can save time and money by avoiding the biannual trip to the mechanic.

The DeWalt wrench is perfect for changing out the summer and winter tires. With the “precision wrench” control feature set to reverse, as the tool loosens the lug nut, it lowers the speed so the nut doesn’t fly across the garage. In forward mode, the tool pauses before impact to help prevent over-tightening. It’s small but balanced and powerful.

Other impressive features include an LED light, the two arc-lithium batteries and a compact duffel bag to keep the tool and its batteries all in one place.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with a cool DeWalt pit-crew jumpsuit.

