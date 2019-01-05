 Skip to main content

This salt eliminator instantly removes grime from your car

This salt eliminator instantly removes grime from your car

Joanne Elves
Special to The Globe and Mail
Spray the Salt Eliminator, let it soak a few seconds, then rinse with clean water.

Krown Salt Eliminator

Available at: www.krown.com and Home Hardware

Price: $9.99

According to the City of Toronto website, 200 salt trucks roam the streets during winter, spraying 130,000 to 150,000 tons of rock salt to make your drive a little safer.

Rock salt is the same molecule as your table salt (sodium chloride) but is a larger grain and may contain other ingredients to enhance ability to melt the ice. When sprayed, it is going to stick to your vehicle and accelerate the rate of body corrosion. It’s also going to wreck the floor mats and carpets.

Krown has created an aerosol to help you remove that grit from any carpet, steel, and painted or plastic surfaces. The pleasant-smelling, non-toxic foam spray dissolves the bond between the salt and almost any surface.

Spray the Salt Eliminator, let it soak a few seconds, then rinse with clean water. The grime instantly drips off the car when the spray hits. Testing it on the floor mats took two treatments but they came out pretty clean. That salt line that usually is left when just using a water spray was eliminated too.

