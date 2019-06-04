Before considering leaving your dog in a parked car, take this quiz

Open this photo in gallery Kirill Gorlov/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Dogs love cars. A canine with its head sticking out the open window of an automobile is the epitome of unalloyed joy. There are many reasons. Dogs have 225 million olfactory receptacles. We have 50 million. When a dog goes for an open-air drive, it gets a snoot full of mind-blowing scents. A car ride can also mimic the feel of a hunt. The dog is with its “pack,” and the animals it spies out the window look like prey. Besides, dogs are smart. They can put two and two together. When a dog gets into an automobile it expects good things to happen, such as a trip to the off-leash park.

That’s why it’s so heartbreaking to hear stories about dogs whose owners abandon them in hot vehicles – some dying of heat exposure.

Summer hasn’t hit Canada yet, but there have already been reports of dog owners leaving their pets to suffer inside cars in sweltering conditions. On May 22, a woman in Victoria was fined for leaving her dog in her car for over an hour. The dog/car conundrum seems pretty simple. Don’t leave your dog in the car. And yet, the fact that so many people routinely do so means it may need some clarification. As always, I’m here to help.

Not sure whether you should leave your pooch in your super-heated four-wheel steel death box? Take this quiz and find out.