More than 1,400 car enthusiasts gathered at Westmount Shopping Mall in London, Ont. earlier this month to show off, ogle at and celebrate some amazing automotive treasures from the 1980s and 90s. The Oblivion Car and Culture Show, which launched in 2018, this year saw more than two hundred vehicles from a 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000QV Downdraft to a 1981 BMW M1 in the parking lot and inside the mall.

A 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000QV Downdraft, top, and a 1981 BMW M1, above, at the Oblivion Car and Culture Show at the Westmount Mall in London, Ont. on Aug. 14, 2022.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Here’s a snapshot of ten of the coolest cars from this year’s show:

1. 1981 DeLorean

Without a doubt the DeLorean sports cars stole the show. Ten of them lined the front entrance of the mall. Made famous in the Back to the Future film trilogy, the rear-engine two-passenger sports car with its gull-wing doors was built by DeLorean Motor Company, or DMC, in the U.S. in 1975. Too bad it was a one-hit wonder. This 1981 model, owned by Dean Sasabuchi from Toronto, is filled with nostalgic memorabilia including a Nintendo PlayStation and games, the movie ET on VHS and a cabbage patch kid.

Nostalgia was on full display with the 1981 DeLorean and its cabbage patch kid driver.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

2. 1980 Chevrolet El Camino

Robert Bullock, 23, bought this 1980 Chevrolet El Camino for its character. “It’s cool, different. It’s an extension of my personality. It’s not just another grey sedan in the crowd,” said Bullock. He paid $5,900 and bought it from his friend, Matthew Racine, 23. While insuring it with classic car insurance is cheap, roughly $300 a year, gas is another story. It costs about $120 to fill up with the required premium fuel. But he doesn’t mind. “It’s smiles per mile – that’s what matters.”

Owner Robert Bullock, top right, bought this 1980 Chevrolet El Camino from his friend Matthew Racine.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

3. 1998 Honda Stepwagon

This boxy, right-hand drive Stepwagon minivan was imported from Japan eight years ago. When owner Chase Johnson bought it, the van was stock and bare bones available only with the tent. Johnson customized it, adding audio and video systems, TVs and stereos to make it a mini home on wheels. In total, the upgrades and underbody work cost him nearly $50,000 – significantly more than the $10,000 he paid for it.

A 1998 Honda Stepwagon sports some of the cell phone technology (middle) from the mid- to late 1990s.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

4. 1981 Volkswagen Westfalia

Judging by the crowds, this iconic 1981 Volkswagen Westfalia camper van is still as popular today as it was in the 1980s. Owner John Beverly, 50, bought it 10 years ago in California for US$3,500. He estimates its worth approximately $30,000 today, but has no plans on selling. He uses it often as a camper van regularly travelling all over North America with his wife and two kids, Brooke, 8 and Catherine, 5.

Owner John Beverly uses his 1981 Volkswagen Westfalia to go camping with his young family.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

5. 1991 Honda Civic Special Edition

This red 1991 Honda Civic three-door hatchback garnered the “Special edition” badge because it was made-in-Canada. Owned by Oblivion founder Justin Sookraj, 42, he has logged only 31,000 kilometres on it. Even though Sookraj restores and sells DeLoreans, he’s a Honda guy at heart. He also owns a 1984 Honda CR-X, also on display. It was the first CR-X ever made for Canada with the VIN, or vehicle identification number, 00001.

Justin Sookraj has logged 31,000 kilometres on his 1991 Honda Civic Special Edition.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

6. 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Mechanic William Hall, 30, bought this 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata four years ago for $7,500. “I love the 1990s era of cars. They’re easy to work on and reliable,” said the Ingersoll, Ont. resident. Hall added another $3,000 for the maintenance repairs, replacing the radiator, cooling hoses, belts, tires, brakes and adding a new coat of paint.

William Hall bought his 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata for $7,500.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

7. 1994 Volvo 940

This 1994 Volvo 940 was built and assembled in Nova Scotia. It’s a rare 30th anniversary Limited edition model. Only 150 were made. This one, owned by 42-year-old Bobby Yip, is No. 68. The Limited edition features included Pacific Blue Metallic exterior paint, grey leather interior and a limited edition dash plate that’s signed and numbered. He paid $500 for it in 2019 and now Hagerty Insurance Company estimates it is worth $5,000.

Bobby Yip owns a 1994 Volvo 940, one of only 150 made.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

8. 1988 Saab 900 Turbo Convertible

Sam Jackson, 48, bought this 1988 Saab 900 Turbo Convertible with his dad in 2017. They paid $3,000 for their “dream car.” They invested another $8,000 to get it up to par, before his dad passed away four years ago. “The memories of growing up with this kind of car and driving around with my Dad are so special. I’ll never part with it,” said Jackson.

Owner Sam Jackson and his dad bought a 1988 Saab 900 Turbo Convertible and brought it up to par.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

9. 1987 BMW 325is

Kelvyn Panici, 32, bought this 1987 BMW 325is in 2014 and then immediately tore it apart, rebuilding the engine and redoing the interior. “I paid $3,000 and it was rough and had no floors,” said Panici. He poured his heart, soul and a lot of cash into it. He won’t say how much. “Let’s just say I could have a new Corvette.”

Owner Kelvyn Panici rebuilt his 1987 BMW 325is' engine and also refurbished its interior.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

10. 1983 Audi Quattro

This is no ordinary Audi – the 1983 Audi Quattro was one of the first cars to offer all-wheel drive to the masses. Less than 100 were sold by Audi in Canada. With its 2.2-litre, five cylinder turbo engine and all-wheel drive, it was built for racing and Canadian winters. But owner Frank Dekat has never driven it in the winter. “It’s counter intuitive because this is what they do best. But a 40-year-old car and rust don’t go well together, especially with salt in Ontario winters,” said the 63-year-old standing next to his dog, Kylie.