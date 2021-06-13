Should it be mandatory for all cyclists to wear a helmet?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Culture

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Driving Concerns

Should it be mandatory for all cyclists to wear a helmet?

Jason Tchir
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

It makes sense that kids wear helmets on bikes because they can fall. But I see no reason for helmets for adults who know how to ride a bike. What’s the point? – Jim, Toronto

No matter how old you are, wearing a bike helmet is a no-brainer, says a Toronto emergency physician.

“There’s overwhelming evidence that helmets reduce the risk of head injury by somewhere between 60 and 90 per cent,” said Dr. Eric Letovsky, chief of emergency medicine at Trillium Health Partners. “Cyclists are very vulnerable to catastrophic injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

Letovsky wrote a 2015 Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians (CAEP) position statement calling for mandatory helmet laws across Canada.

Six years later, CAEP’s position hasn’t changed, Letovsky said.

“As Canadian emergency physicians, we feel strongly about this,” Letovsky said. “We see the impact of people not wearing helmets all the time.”

Four provinces – British Columbia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia – require all cyclists to wear a helmet.

Three more – Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario – require helmets for cyclists under 18.

The other provinces don’t require helmets. There’s an exception for e-bikes, though – most provinces require anyone on an e-bike to wear a helmet, regardless of age.

Some cycling advocates are, well, hard-headed when it comes to helmet laws.

Story continues below advertisement

They argue that helmet laws discourage people from riding bikes.

“We support and encourage the use of helmets by cyclists of all ages, but also recognize an adult’s right to make their own choice,” said Keagan Garz, executive director of Cycle Toronto. “More people will choose not to ride if they must wear a helmet.”

But, most research shows that any reluctance to ride a bike because of helmet laws is short-lived, Letovsky said.

“It’s not associated with a change in ridership,” Letovsky said. “And there’s overwhelming evidence that people are more likely to wear a helmet once there’s legislation.”

Helmet laws applied unfairly?

There are also concerns that helmet laws may be enforced “inequitably,” said Kay Teschke, professor emeritus in the school of population and public health at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

In Seattle, an analysis of 1,667 helmet infractions issued between 2003 and 2020 found that Black cyclists got tickets over three times more often than white cyclists.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s led to calls in Seattle to scrap the helmet law, which comes with a US$30 fine.

Some critics of helmet laws say the biggest problem is that they don’t solve the real cause of injuries – roads that aren’t safe for cyclists.

In a 2015 UBC study looking at hospitalization rates for cyclists from 2007 to 2011, the number of brain, head and face injuries wasn’t lower in provinces with helmet laws.

UBC’s Teschke, the lead author in that study, said she wishes emergency physicians would focus on “safe bike routes that both lower injury risk and welcome people to use this healthy and safe mode of transport.”

That means separated bike lanes and lower speed limits, Teschke said.

“In countries like the Netherlands where helmet use is rare but bike infrastructure is well designed, biking injury and fatality rates are much lower than here,” Teschke said.

Story continues below advertisement

CAEP’s Letovsky said evidence shows that building better infrastructure is “probably the most important” means to reduce crash injuries for cyclists.

But all cyclists should still be wearing helmets, he said.

“It’s important to remember that bike helmets are just one component of improving cyclist safety,” Letovsky said. “But they do reduce serious injuries.”

Some critics of helmet laws “bend the science,” Letovsky said.

“People get very ideological,” Letovsky said. “People say these laws infringe on their rights, but they said that about seat belt laws as well.”

Have a driving question? Send it to globedrive@globeandmail.com and put ‘Driving Concerns’ in your subject line. Emails without the correct subject line may not be answered. Canada’s a big place, so let us know where you are so we can find the answer for your city and province.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies