Take the Family Road Trip Quiz to see if you’re prepared to hit the highways

Open this photo in gallery Are you prepared for the stresses of a family road trip? Take this quiz to find out. Creative_Outlet/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

On the road again, they just can’t wait to get on the road again. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, tens of thousands of families are hitting the highway in search of summer holidays. Some are going to cottages, which are in scarce supply. Others are loading into RVs destined for parts unknown.

All are heading into what’s known as a “family trip” – a hellscape so tormented and alienating that Sylvia Plath would have considered it too depressing to write about.

Are you ready?

Take the Family Road Trip Quiz and find out. Buckle up!