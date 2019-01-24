The best deals on compact SUVs

In 2018, total auto sales in Canada crossed the two million unit mark for the second consecutive year and second time in history. The disparity between passenger cars and light trucks also widened further. The light-truck segment, which includes SUVs and pickups, accounted for over 1.4 million units – or approximately 70 per cent of all new vehicles sold in Canada – versus less than 600,000 passenger cars. Furthermore, the SUV segment eclipsed all others – approximately two of every five vehicles sold in Canada fell into this category.

Automotive research firm DesRosiers Automotive Consultants surveyed owners of SUVs in an effort to understand the reason behind consumers’ recent shift towards SUVs. They found that cabin space, reliability in inclement weather, safety, visibility and style were the top qualities that attracted drivers to purchasing SUVs.

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Hyundai Tuscon.

The Tucson, Hyundai’s bestselling SUV in 2018, was given a facelift for the 2019 model year. Most notably, it now features a new cascading front grille that matches the other vehicles in Hyundai’s current lineup, along with new headlight and taillight designs. Inside, it also features a new centre-stack design with a freestanding seven-inch infotainment display standard across most trims. It also features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and available wireless cellphone-charging capability. Depending on the trim, the 2019 Tucson is equipped with either a 161-horsepower 2.0-litre engine or a 181-horsepower 2.4-litre, four-cylinder engine with gasoline direct injection. Other standard features across all 2019 Tucson trims include three-stage heated front seats, cruise control with steering-wheel-integrated controls, automatic projector headlights, LED daytime running lights and windshield-wiper-deicing capability.

2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend 2.4 All Wheel Drive Automatic

MSRP: $32,499

$32,499 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000

$2,000 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,945

$1,945 Cash purchase price before tax: $31,944

$31,944 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $655 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $504 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Nissan Rogue

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Nissan Rogue.

In recent years, Nissan has been expanding its SUV lineup in Canada. It now includes six SUV models ranging from the hatchback-style Kicks crossover to the full-size Armada. Despite this, the automaker’s bestselling model remains its compact Rogue.

The 2019 Nissan Rogue outputs 170 horsepower and 175 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine, mated to a continuously variable transmission. Highlights on the SV trim include a seven-inch infotainment display, SiriusXM capability, remote engine-ignition capability, intelligent cruise control, automatic headlights, LED taillights and daytime running lights, and mirror-integrated LED turn signals. The SV trim is also available with an around-view monitor, which provides the driver with a bird’s-eye-view of the vehicle to help manoeuvre in tight spots. The 2019 Rogue comes standard with advanced safety systems including forward-collision warning, intelligent emergency braking, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert.

2019 Nissan Rogue SV All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $31,298

$31,298 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

$1,000 Estimated dealer discount: $750

$750 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

$1,935 Cash purchase price before tax: $31,483

$31,483 Finance for 60 months at 2.5 per cent interest for $631 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.5 per cent interest for $438 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Kia Sportage

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Kia Sportage.

The 2019 Kia Sportage comes standard with a 2.4-litre, four cylinder engine with gasoline direct injection, which enables it to generate 181 horsepower and 175 lb.-ft. of torque. The EX trim’s interior features a seven-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, leather-upholstered seating surfaces, a heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and a rearview camera. Its exterior equipment includes automatic projection headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, and windshield-wiper-deicing capability.

2019 Kia Sportage EX All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $30,595

$30,595 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

$1,000 Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

$1,925 Cash purchase price before tax: $31,270

$31,270 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $623 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $467 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Ford Escape

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Ford Escape.

After the legendary F-series, the Escape compact SUV is Ford’s next-bestselling model in Canada.

When equipped with a 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine, the 2019 Ford Escape delivers up to 179 horsepower and 177 lb.-ft. of torque. Key highlights on the SEL trim include a SYNC3 infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and push-button engine ignition, a reverse sensing system, projector-beam headlights, windshield-wiper-deicing capability and an emergency brake-assist system.

2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD

MSRP: $32,349

$32,349 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared to $750 in December)

$1,500 (as compared to $750 in December) Ford New Year bonus: $750 (applied after tax)

$750 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,930

$1,930 Cash purchase price before tax: $31,615

$31,615 Finance for 60 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $618 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $750 in December), a $750 after-tax New Year bonus, and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $482 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $750 in December), a $750 after-tax New Year bonus, and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

