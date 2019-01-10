The best offers from Canada’s most popular auto brands

The Canadian automotive industry is currently undergoing an evolution, not only with respect to the variety of vehicles being sold, but also how they are being sold. Most auto makers have strategically shifted their efforts to developing more sport utility and truck models. As well, in an effort to differentiate their customer experience, many auto makers have decided to diversify their sales channels by embracing digital retailing solutions that enable customers to complete their purchase online.

While new vehicle sales volumes in 2018 failed to break the all-time record high reached in 2017, it was still the second best year in industry history. Here are Canada’s ten bestselling auto maker brands by market share in 2018:

Ford (14.6 per cent) Toyota (10.3 per cent) Honda (8.9 per cent) Chevrolet (8.4 per cent) Nissan (6.8 per cent) Hyundai (6.5 per cent) GMC (4.5 per cent) Ram (4.1 per cent) Kia (3.7 per cent) Mazda (3.7 per cent)

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week from Canada’s most popular automotive brands. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford Fusion

In addition to a conventional and a hybrid variant, the Ford Fusion is also available as a plug-in hybrid called Energi. Powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine paired with a 7.6 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, this variant boasts a zero-emissions driving range of up to 40 kilometres and achieves a combined fuel economy equivalent to 2.3 litres/100 km. The 2019 Fusion Energi Titanium trim features a SYNC3 infotainment system, a 12-speaker Sony audio system, a voice-activated navigation system, a rotary dial gear selector, rain-sensing wipers, remote engine ignition and climate control, a heated and leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, LED headlights with automatic high beams as well as LED tail lights and fog lights. Its safety features include an automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection and cross traffic alert.

2019 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

MSRP: $39,590

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,750 (as compared to $2,000 in December)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,890

Cash purchase price before tax: $37,730

Finance for 60 months at 3.49 per cent interest for $775 per month including tax, which includes a $2,750 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $2,000 in December) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $675 per month including tax, which includes a $2,750 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $2,000 in December) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Toyota Corolla

The 2019 Toyota Corolla is powered by a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder engine that delivers 132 horsepower and 128 lb.-ft of torque. All 2019 Corolla trims come standard with the Star Safety System, which includes smart-stop technology, vehicle-stability control, traction control, brake-assist and electronic brake-force distribution, as well as Toyota Safety Sense, which includes a precollision system with pedestrian detection, lane-departure alert, automatic high-beam and dynamic-radar cruise control. Other standard equipment specific to the CE trim include a 6.1-inch infotainment display with Siri Eyes-Free capability and voice recognition, a six-speaker audio system, a rear-view camera, automatic LED headlights and solar energy-absorbing window glass.

2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan CE CVT

MSRP: $20,375

Manufacturer cash incentive: $500 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,785

Cash purchase price before tax: $21,218

Finance for 60 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $425 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $291 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Chevrolet Trax

The smallest in Chevrolet’s current lineup of SUVs, the 2019 Trax comes standard with a 1.4-litre four-cylinder ECOTEC engine that outputs 138-horsepower and 148 lb.-ft of torque. The LT trim’s interior features a seven-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an available seven-speaker Bose premium audio system, a 3.5-inch vehicle information display, a rear-view camera and remote engine ignition. On its exterior, the LT trim is equipped with projector-beam headlights, LED daytime running lights and a solar-absorbing windshield.

2019 Chevrolet Trax LT All Wheel Drive

MSRP: $27,400

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

Estimated dealer discount: $750

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $27,585

Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $520 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $477 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Nissan Sentra

The 2019 Nissan Sentra SV trim delivers 124 horsepower and 125 lb.-ft of torque through a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder engine, mated to an Xtronic continuously variable transmission. Notable features on this trim include a seven-inch infotainment display, a six-speaker audio system with voice recognition and navigation, speed-sensitive volume control, SiriusXM capability, a rear-view camera, a five-inch multi-information display, dual-zone climate control, push-button engine ignition and intelligent emergency braking.

Story continues below advertisement

2019 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV CVT

MSRP: $20,958

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (as compared to no incentive in November)

Estimated dealer discount: $250

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,790

Cash purchase price before tax: $21,498

Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest (as compared to 2.5 per cent in December) for $424 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.5 per cent interest (as compared to 2.5 per cent in December) for $308 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai.

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Story continues below advertisement

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.