The best offers on sporty convertibles

As temperatures rise and summer appears to be around the corner, dreams of dropped tops, winding roads and hair blowing in the wind are on the minds of many driving enthusiasts. While convertibles may not be the most practical vehicle type for Canadian climates, they very well might be the most fun.

The convertible segment has evolved to encompass a broad range of options. In addition to the archetypal sports cars like the Corvettes, MX-5s and Porsches of the world, more unique variants such as the current Range Rover Evoque Convertible and the infamous Nissan Murano Crosscabriolet have made their way onto the roads.

From the classic Volkswagen Beetle to the high-end Mercedes-Benz SL, there are now almost 30 convertible models to choose from for the 2018 model year, collectively comprised of over 100 individual trims and ranging in price from as low as $25,000 to the hundreds of thousands of dollars. We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on sporty convertibles. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive Cabriolet

The BMW 440i xDrive Cabriolet is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbocharged engine that outputs 320 horsepower and 330 lb.-ft. of torque. Unlike most convertibles, which are equipped with fabric roofs, the 4 Series features a retractable hard-top – making it suitable for all-season driving. Standard equipment includes an LCD monitor with built-in navigation and available Apple CarPlay, a high-fidelity sound system, dynamic cruise control, electronically adjustable leather-appointed sport seats, brake energy regeneration, automatic start-stop functionality, a heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters, automatic LED headlights with rain sensors and LED fog lights.

MSRP: $72,050

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,880

Cash purchase price before tax: $70,930

Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $1,401 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $1,047 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Nissan 370Z Roadster Touring Sport Roadster Automatic

The 2018 Nissan 370Z Roadster features a power retractable soft-top roof available in either black or wine-coloured cloth. This two-seater convertible produces 332 horsepower and 270 lb.-ft. of torque through a 3.7-litre V-6 engine. Inside, the Touring Sport trim features a seven-inch infotainment system with navigation, an eight-speaker Bose audio system with two subwoofers, speed-sensitive volume control and climate-controlled leather-appointed sport seats. Its exterior features include automatic bi-Xenon HID headlights, LED tail lights and UV-reducing solar glass.

MSRP: $55,298

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (as compared to no incentive in March)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,890

Cash purchase price before tax: $55,188

Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest (as compared to 2.9 per cent in March) for $1,110 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest (as compared to 2.9 per cent in March) for $895 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Quattro Progressiv S tronic Cabriolet

Equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine, the 2018 Audi A3 Cabriolet outputs 220 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. It features an electro-hydraulic, acoustic soft-top roof with thermal insulation that also makes this convertible suitable for winter driving. Notable features on the Progressiv trim include an available 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a free-standing Audi multimedia interface that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On its exterior, the Progressiv trim is equipped with Audi Xenon headlights with heated washer nozzles and integrated all-weather lights, which provide better illumination than conventional fog lights.

MSRP: $47,100

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,830

Cash purchase price before tax: $47,930

Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest (as compared to 2.9 per cent in April) for $947 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest (as compared to 2.9 per cent in April) for $702 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT Convertible

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro comes standard with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 275 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, relayed through an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The 1LT trim features a seven-inch infotainment system with SiriusXM capability, an available nine-speaker Bose premium sound system, remote ignition, available HID headlights, a rearview camera and automatic climate control. Its power-folding convertible rooftop can be operated remotely and at speeds of up to 48 km/hour.

MSRP: $39,145

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,281

Cash purchase price before tax: $38,426

Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $771 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1 per cent interest for $643 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

