Open this photo in gallery: Petrina Gentile towing 40,000 pounds behind an F-450 XL 4x2 regular cab, powered by a new high-output 6.7-litre diesel V8 with 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb.-ft. of torque.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Ford’s flagship heavy-duty pickup truck line, the F-Series Super Duty, gets a complete overhaul for 2023 including extra power from new engine options, greater towing and payload capabilities and more technology and connectivity features to simplify work on the job site.

First introduced in 1998 as a 1999 model, the Super Duty, which includes the F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks, doesn’t come cheap. The least expensive model is the F-250 XL regular cab 4x2, which starts at $58,479. The most expensive is the F-450 Limited crew cab 4x4, which rings in at $126,625.

Configuring a truck isn’t easy - there are tons of options that push up the price fast. All models are available in 4x2 or 4x4 configurations. The F-250 and F-350 models come with either regular cab, super cab or crew cab versions; while the F-450 is only offered in regular or crew cab models. The regular cab comes in XL and XLT trims; the super cab comes in XL, XLT and Lariat trims. Crew cabs offer more options: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited trims. There are also four engine offerings – two gas V8 versions (a 6.8-litre and a 7.3-litre) and two diesel V8 options (a 6.7-litre, which costs between $10,975 and $11,475 more, and a high-output 6.7-litre, which is standard on the Limited trim and costs between $13,475 and $13,975 more depending on the model. Confused, yet? It doesn’t end there. Three off-roading packages are also available – Off-Road, FX-4 and Tremor, which are optional on some models and range in price from $450 to $5,500.

The Ford Proving Ground in Romeo, Mich., about 60 kilometres north of Detroit, where we drove eight Super Duty models in six hours is one of the largest in North America, spanning more than 3,800 acres and 160 kilometres of roads. It’s the perfect backdrop to put the Super Duty through its paces.

The Super Duty boasts some impressive stats - it has a maximum payload of 8,000 pounds and can tow up to 40,000 pounds. I tested that first, towing an 8,600-pound boat behind an F-250 XLT 4x4 crew cab powered by a 7.3-litre V8 gas engine with 430 horsepower and 485 lb-ft of torque. The engine was strong and powerful going up hills and pulling away from stops easily. It never struggled. Then, I towed 40,000 pounds behind an F-450 XL 4x2 regular cab powered by a new high-output 6.7-litre diesel V8 with 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb.-ft. of torque. At first, it was intimidating, especially turning right or left on the grounds. While there was some vibration and harsh engine noise when slowing down and coming to a full stop, overall it was impressive and easily towed this hefty load without any issues.

An abundance of new technology, including a Pro Trailer Hitch Assist system, helps with towing. The system automatically backs up the truck, identifies trailer hitches and aligns the truck’s hitch ball to a conventional trailer coupler with the touch of a button. The system controls the truck’s speed, steering and braking - the driver doesn’t touch a thing. There are up to 28 camera views on the centre touchscreen to see every angle of the vehicle or trailer. A new camera on top of the tailgate and reverse sensors add visual and audible cues when the tailgate is open, making it easier to reverse to a dock or hitch a gooseneck or fifth-wheel trailer because you don’t have to jump in and out of the truck and check on distance. Also handy are onboard scales with a Smart Hitch system. It measures and displays the approximate weight of payload in a truck to ensure load is properly balanced on the trailer. The information appears on the touchscreen and on the trucks’ smart tail lamps.

The highlight of the day was off-roading on a rugged trail in an F-250 Platinum 4x4 crew cab with the Tremor Off-road package - it includes a front-end lift, specially tuned suspension, a Dana front axle with limited-slip differential and axle vent tubes, 35-inch Goodyear tires and skid plates. I began by engaging the “rock crawl” driving mode. Navigating tight corners on the trail was easy owing to the new Trail Turn Assist feature, which locks the inside rear wheel to shorten the turning radius by as much as 40 per cent. Driving through deep mud ruts filled with water from the morning rain was effortless. And descending down steep grades, the Hill Descent Control system kicked in, controlling the speed to approximately eight kilometres an hour, gingerly crawling down the hill with ease and confidence.

On nearby roads, driving an F-350 Limited 4x4 crew cab with no extra weight, the suspension was excellent. The truck soaked up bumps and other degradations on the road perfectly. There was little noise or vibration in the cabin, either. It felt like I was driving a light-duty F-150 pickup instead of a monster truck.

The all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty is American-made, assembled at Ford’s Kentucky truck plant in Louisville and the Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake. It’s already on sale at Canadian dealerships.

Tech specs

2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty (F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks included)

Price: $58,479 (F-250 XL regular cab 4x2) - $126,625 (F-450 Limited crew cab 4x4) plus $2,295 destination and delivery.

Engines: 6.8-litre V8 gas engine with 405 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque; 7.3-litre V8 gas engine with 430 horsepower and 485 lb-ft of torque; 6.7-litre V8 diesel with 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque; High output 6.7-litre V8 diesel with 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque

Transmission: 10-speed automatic transmission

Drive: front-engine, 4x2 rear drive or front-engine, 4x4

Fuel consumption: to be announced

Alternatives: RAM 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, Chevrolet Silverado 2500/3500 HD, GMC Sierra 2500/3500 HD

Looks

Open this photo in gallery: The Super Duty is redesigned and menacing with massive front grilles and long side vents that are aesthetic and functional.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Completely redesigned and menacing with massive front grilles and long side vents that are aesthetic and functional - designed to improve aerodynamics and cooling performance under heavy loads. Ford’s signature “C-clamp” lighting shares a family resemblance with its baby brothers, the F-150 and Maverick. New box side steps, rear bumper steps and a lowered tailgate make it easier to access the cargo box.

Interior

Open this photo in gallery: The interior has a new dashboard, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, four USB power ports and a standard eight-inch centre infotainment display or a nicer, larger 12-inch touchscreen display.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The cabin is all redesigned with new materials and colours that look more refined than rugged. There’s a new dashboard, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, four USB power ports and a standard eight-inch centre infotainment display or a nicer, larger 12-inch touchscreen display. The front seats are comfortable and recline nearly horizontally for resting at break time.

Performance

Powerful gas and diesel engines. Shockingly smooth and quiet cabin with little noise seeping into the cabin. Excellent suspension and impressive towing and hauling capabilities. Transmission shifts through the 10 gears easily.

Technology

Cool new tech features include a 5G wi-fi hotspot for up to 10 devices and a Ford Pro Upfit Integration System, which makes adding aftermarket equipment, such as lights, cranes and snowplows, easier by operating equipment through the truck’s digital displays using a cloud-based system. It also has Pro Power Onboard with two kilowatts of output - but it’s less than the F-150 Hybrid, which can deliver up to 7.2 kilowatts of power; the electric Lightning offers an additional 2.4 kilowatts as well.

Cargo

Open this photo in gallery: The super cab and crew cab offer two choices – a 6.75-foot cargo bed or an eight-foot cargo bed.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The regular cab comes with an eight-foot cargo box, while the super cab and crew cab offer two choices – a 6.75-foot cargo bed or an eight-foot cargo bed. The bed is easier to access because of the new side and rear bumper steps and an integrated tailgate step that was lowered by three inches.

The verdict

Open this photo in gallery: Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The F-Series Super Duty gives the competition a run for its money with new powertrain options, more technology and impressive driving dynamics when towing, hauling or off-roading. Of the four engines offered, the new high output 6.7-litre V8 diesel is the way to go.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.