Large SUVs have come to represent luxury for many of today’s car buyers. SUVs now account for the majority of vehicles moved by luxury automakers such as Audi (58 per cent), Mercedes-Benz (62 per cent), BMW (65 per cent) and Lexus (79 per cent). This is all the more evident with sales of passenger cars – a category that includes sedans, wagons, and hatchbacks – declining by more than 15 per cent year-over-year.

Even so, those seeking the truest heights of automotive luxury have always looked towards the most rarefied sedans. Mercedes-Benz’s ultra-luxurious Maybach nameplate is still reserved only for sedans, the Rolls-Royce Phantom sedan still tops their range with a six-figure lead on the Cullinan SUV, and McLaren has famously promised to not build an SUV, breaking from Lamborghini, Aston Martin and other competitors’ decisions.

Despite the overall dominance of the SUV, it’s hard to look past the timeless relevance of the sedan in the high-end luxury category. We’ve featured some of our favourite offers on some of Canada’s most luxurious sedans. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2020 Genesis G90

Open this photo in gallery Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Genesis’s top-of-the-range model, the G90, features a major redesign for the 2020 model year. Making its North American debut at the Montreal International Auto Show, the 2020 G90 features a new iteration of its signature crest grille flanked by new, quad-lamp headlights that will become a common motif across future Genesis models. Under the hood, the 5.0 Prestige trim boasts a 5.0-litre V-8 powerhouse that pushes 420 horsepower to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Inside, occupants can enjoy heated seats upholstered in quilted Nappa leather, open-pore natural-wood trim, a 12.3-inch touch-screen display to control infotainment and navigation functions, and a 17-speaker, 900-watt Lexicon 7.1 surround-sound system. The driver is privy to a seven-inch instrument panel display, a heads-up display and adaptive cruise control.

With the new version of the G90, Genesis bolsters its image of innovation. It is the world’s first automaker to enable its customers to complete their end-to-end vehicle purchase entirely online. Their Genesis at Home service allows customers to execute all steps in their car-buying process, from the initial test drive to the final paperwork, remotely and on any device. The vehicle itself is then delivered to your door in a giant glass box.

2020 Genesis G90 5.0 Prestige AWD

Vehicle Price: $89,750 (all-inclusive)

$89,750 (all-inclusive) Government fees: $131

$131 Cash purchase price before tax: $89,881

$89,881 Finance for 84 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $1,326 per month, including tax, and with a $1,000 down payment

Lease for 60 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $1,340 per month, including tax, and assuming a 20,000-kilometre annual allowance and requiring a $1,000 down payment

Includes complimentary scheduled maintenance and courtesy vehicle service for five years or 100,000 kilometres, and complimentary navigation map updates for five years

Build & Purchase via Genesis at Home

2019 BMW 7 Series

Open this photo in gallery Handout

BMW has an extensive lineup of iconic vehicles, and their 7 Series luxury sedan certainly falls within that category. The 2019 BMW 750i is powered by a turbocharged V-8 engine that produces 443 horses and 479 lb.-ft. of torque. The automatic gearbox drives all four wheels through BMW’s xDrive system. The driver gets a heated, leather-wrapped sport steering wheel, a full-digital instrument cluster, a full-colour heads-up display and active LED headlights. Its 16-speaker, 600-watt Harmon-Kardon surround-sound system can be controlled via a 10.25-inch widescreen infotainment display with split-screen functionality as well as gesture control. BMW’s driving-assistant system includes numerous safety features such as lane-departure and lane-change warning, forward-collision warning, city collision-mitigation, and preventative pedestrian protection.

2019 BMW 750i xDrive

MSRP: $117,750

$117,750 Manufacturer cash incentive: $20,000

$20,000 Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $3,185

$3,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $99,935

$99,935 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $1,979 per month, including tax, which includes a $20,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $1,554 per month, including tax, which includes a $20,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Open this photo in gallery Handout

The 3.0-litre, bi-turbo V-6 in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S 450 churns 362 horsepower through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Its infotainment system consists of a 13-speaker, 590-watt Burmester surround-sound system, a touch-pad- and touch-screen-operated 12.3-inch display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Occupants enjoy hand-fitted heated leather seats with 16-way power-adjustable front seats, soft-close doors and 64-colour ambient lighting. Safety features on the 2019 S 450 include active brake assist, LED exterior lighting with adaptive high-beam assist, crosswind assist, lane-keep assist and even evasive-steering assist.

2019 Mercedes-Benz S 450 4MATIC SWB

MSRP: $108,100

$108,100 Manufacturer cash incentive: $20,000

$20,000 Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,780

$2,780 Cash purchase price before tax: $89,880

$89,880 Finance for 60 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $1,802 per month, including tax, which includes a $20,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $1,843 per month including tax, which includes a $15,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

2019 Audi A8

Open this photo in gallery Handout

The redesigned 2019 Audi A8 comes stocked with a 3.0-litre, turbocharged V-6 that produces 335 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft. of torque. In addition to Audi’s proprietary Quattro all-wheel drivetrain, the 2019 A8 is also equipped with four-wheel steering, which improves agility and cornering, and decreases the turning radius. The interior of this luxury sedan features quad-zone automatic climate-control, Valetta leather-clad seating, 12.3-inch customizable digital instrument cluster, dual touch screens in the centre console that offer full control over infotainment and climate control along with other convenience functions. The Audi’s safety features include collision-mitigation and blind-spot monitoring systems, and a 360-degree camera with parking sensors.

2019 Audi A8 55 TFSI Quattro Tiptronic

MSRP: $97,800

$97,800 Manufacturer cash incentive: $16,000

$16,000 Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,800

$2,800 Cash purchase price before tax: $83,600

$83,600 Finance for 60 months at 1.98 per cent interest for $1,754 per month, including tax, which includes a $11,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.98 per cent interest for $1,460 per month, including tax, which includes a $11,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

