One of the most important functions of a vehicle is hauling families and everything that comes with them – whether it’s driving children to and from hockey practice along with all their gear, going shopping for the month’s groceries or embarking on an interprovincial road trip to enjoy Canada’s varied landscape.

Family haulers have come in various forms over the years. Station wagons in all their wood-paneled glory were incredibly popular through the seventies and eighties. In the nineties and early 2000s, they were superseded by minivans. However, the last decade was that of the SUV. In fact, according to a survey by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, SUVs were at the top of Christmas wish lists this year.

“For a number of years, DAC has surveyed consumers about what type of vehicle they would like to receive as a gift from Santa for the holiday season,” said the report from DesRosiers. “SUVs were unsurprisingly the most popular option this year, garnering 25.4 per cent of the overall responses.” Other leading choices were electric vehicles at 22 per cent and pickup trucks at 13.1 per cent of respondents. Minivans came in last place with only 4.3 per cent of Canadians wanting one.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on large SUVs. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Lexus RX L

The RX is Lexus’ bestselling model line by far. The automaker moved more than 8,000 units in the first 11 months of this year alone. Originally, a two-row, five-passenger SUV, Lexus has more recently added the RX L three-row variant to its lineup.

The 2020 Lexus RX 350L produces 290 horsepower through a 3.5-litre, six-cylinder engine, relayed through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Inside the cabin, occupants are privy to heated seats upholstered in perforated leather, power-folding third-row seats and an eight-inch infotainment display that controls a 12-speaker audio system. The 2020 RX L also features LED exterior lighting as well as Lexus Safety System+, which comprises of a pre-collision system, automatic high beam, dynamic-radar cruise control and lane-tracing assist.

2020 Lexus RX 350L Premium

MSRP: $59,050

$59,050 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (applied after tax)

$2,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

$2,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $58,465

$58,465 Finance for 60 months at 4.5 per cent interest for $1,232 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Ford Explorer

When equipped with a 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine, the 2020 Ford Explorer sends 300 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque through an intelligent all-wheel drive system. On the Limited trim of this three-row SUV, a SYNC 3 infotainment system controls a 12-speaker B&O sound system, FordPass Connect sends Wi-Fi to all three rows of passengers, a rotary gear-shift dial and wireless cellphone-charging capability make the central console clutter-free, and tri-zone automatic climate control helps keep all occupants comfortable. Other technology features at this trim level include a forward-sensing system, lane-keeping system, heating steering wheel and remote engine ignition.

2020 Ford Explorer Limited

MSRP: $52,199

$52,199 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (as compared to no incentive in November)

$2,000 (as compared to no incentive in November) Estimated dealer discount: $750

$750 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,960

$1,960 Cash purchase price before tax: $51,409

$51,409 Finance for 60 months at 1.49 per cent interest for $1,005 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $724 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Grand Cherokee is the largest SUV in Jeep’s lineup. Although not a three-row SUV like the others on this list, it certainly fits the bill of a large SUV, thanks to its generous interior volume, ample ground clearance and commanding stature. The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is powered by a 3.6-litre, V-6 Pentastar engine with engine start-stop functionality, which makes 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and unlocks an impressive towing capacity of 6,200 pounds. Highlights on the Limited trim, include Jeep’s proprietary Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system, a seven-inch Uconnect 4 multimedia centre that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, leather-faced seats, acoustic windshield and front-door glass as well as a rear parking-assist system.

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

MSRP: $54,445

$54,445 Manufacturer cash incentive: $7,500

$7,500 Bonus Cash incentive: $750 (applied after tax)

$750 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,005

$2,005 Cash purchase price before tax: $47,786

$47,786 Finance for 60 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $994 per month including tax, which includes a $7,500 manufacturer incentive, a $750 after-tax bonus cash incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 6.49 per cent interest for $837 per month including tax, which includes a $6,000 manufacturer incentive, a $750 after-tax bonus cash incentive and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Land Rover Discovery

In spite of not being one of the larger vehicles in the Land Rover family, the Discovery is still capable of transporting seven passengers in comfort when equipped with an optional third row of seats. The 2020 Discovery SE comes standard with a three-litre, 340-horsepower, supercharged gasoline V-6 engine, but is also available with a turbo-diesel variant. An expansive eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display and 250-watt, 10-speaker sound system handle the in-car entertainment and standard front and rear panoramic sunroofs help improve the cabin’s ambience. Safety features, such as adaptive cruise control, high-speed emergency braking and traffic-sign-recognition capability are also available at this trim level.

2020 Land Rover Discovery SE w/ optional 3rd row seats

MSRP: $66,400

$66,400 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000

$2,000 Estimated dealer discount: $00

$00 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,305

$2,305 Cash purchase price before tax: $66,705

$66,705 Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $1,318 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 5.99 per cent interest for $1,060 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

