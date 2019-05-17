The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is the presenter of a number of coveted awards, including Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year, which are major honours and significant selling points for automakers.
The all-new Kia Stinger took home the Canadian Car of the Year award, taking over from last year’s winner, the newly redesigned Honda Accord. Jaguar’s all-electric I-PACE crossover has the distinction of being named both the Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year as well as the Canadian Green Utility Vehicle of the Year.
Additionally, AJAC also presents awards to vehicles that emerge as best in their class for the year. The following is a list of 2019’s award-winners.
- Small Car – Kia Forte.
- Large Car – Kia Stinger.
- Midsize Premium Car – Mercedes-Benz E 400.
- Large Premium Car – Volvo V90 R-Design.
- Sports – Performance Car – Mazda MX-5.
- Small Utility Vehicle – Mazda CX-5.
- Large Utility Vehicle – Mazda CX-9.
- Midsize Premium Utility Vehicle – Infiniti QX50.
- Pickup Truck – Ford F-150 Diesel.
- Best EV – Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.
- Best Premium EV – Jaguar I-PACE.
We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on vehicles considered best-in-class by AJAC. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.
Kia Stinger
Canadian Car of the Year, Best Large Car
The Stinger, Kia’s fastback sport sedan, won both the Canadian Car of the Year and Best Large Car awards this year. Depending on the trim, the 2019 Kia Stinger is equipped with either a 2.0-litre, 255-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine or a 3.3-litre, 365-horsepower twin-turbocharged V-6 engine. Interior highlights on the GT Line trim include a seven-inch infotainment display, a nine-speaker audio system, wireless phone-charging capability, leather-clad seating and a heated sport steering wheel with paddle shifters. The GT Line trim’s exterior also features automatic dual-function LED headlights, LED taillights, aeroblade wipers and power-folding sideview mirrors with integrated LED turn signals.
2019 Kia Stinger 2.0 GDI GT Line All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $39,995.
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000 (as compared to $3,000 in April).
- Estimated dealer discount: $250.
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925.
- Cash purchase price before tax: $37,670.
- Finance for 60 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $786 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in April) and assumes zero down payment
- Lease for 48 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $693 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in April) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
Get Local Price on Globe Drive
Mazda CX-9
Best Large Utility Vehicle
AJAC named the Mazda CX-9 this year’s Best Large Utility Vehicle. The 2019 Mazda CX-9 is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo engine that delivers up to 250 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque. Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drivetrain is either standard or available on all trims. Interior features on the GS trim include a seven-inch infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Aha and Stitcher internet-radio functionality, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless push-button ignition and three-row, seven-passenger seating. All trims are also equipped with smart city brake support, pedestrian-detection, rear cross-traffic alert, auto-levelling LED headlights, LED taillights and rain-sensing windshield wipers.
2019 Mazda CX-9 GS All Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $40,000.
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500 (as compared to $1,500 in April).
- Estimated dealer discount: $1,000.
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,035.
- Cash purchase price before tax: $38,535.
- Finance for 60 months at 2.49-per-cent interest for $823 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment.
- Lease for 48 months at 1.45-per-cent interest for $585 a month including tax, which includes a $850 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $400 in April) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment.
Get Local Price on Globe Drive
Mercedes Benz E 400
Best Midsize Premium Car
AJAC’s Midsize Premium Car award went to the Mercedes-Benz E 400 sport sedan. This particular model was replaced by the brawnier E 450 model for the 2019 model year. The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E 450 produces 362 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft. of torque through a 3.0-litre bi-turbo V-6 engine and can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just 5.1 seconds. Its central console boasts a 12.3-inch multimedia display that is controlled by a touchpad controller capable of recognizing several finger motions. Other interior highlights include wireless cellphone-charging, a 64-colour interior ambient-lighting system, double-stitched leather upholstery and open-pore wood trim. The 2019 E 450 also comes standard with safety features such as crosswind assist, attention assist, adaptive-braking technology as well as an all-LED exterior lighting system.
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 4MATIC
- MSRP: $71,700.
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $6,000 (as compared to $5,000 in April).
- Estimated dealer discount: $2,000.
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,810.
- Cash purchase price before tax: $66,510.
- Finance for 60 months at 1.49-per cent-interest for $1,301 a month including tax, which includes a $6,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $5,000 in April) and assumes zero down payment
- Lease for 45 months at 3.99-per-cent interest for $1,240 a month including tax and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
Get Local Price on Globe Drive
Ford F-150
Best Pickup Truck
The Ford F-series is the best-selling line of vehicles in Canada. The diesel variant of its light-duty model, the F-150, was ranked Best Pickup Truck. When equipped with a 3.0-litre Power Stroke turbo-diesel V-6 engine, the 2019 Ford F-150 generates 250 horsepower and 440 lb.-ft. of torque. The Lariat trim features an eight-inch infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, voice-recognition capability, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a reverse-sensing system, automatic emergency braking and a rear-view camera with dynamic hitch-assist. The Lariat trim is also available with quad-beam LED headlights, LED tail lights, a 360-degree camera and rain-sensing wipers.
2019 Ford F-150 4x4 Lariat SuperCrew 5-1/2’ box Diesel
- MSRP: $65,149.
- Manufacturer cash incentive: $9,500 (as compared to $2,000 in March).
- Ford Technology Bonus: $750 (applied after tax).
- Estimated dealer discount: $2,500.
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,040.
- Cash purchase price before tax: $54,525.
- Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $1,112 a month including tax, which includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive, a $750 after-tax Ford Technology Bonus, and assumes zero down payment
- Lease for 48 months at 3.99-per-cent interest for $889 a month including tax, which includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive, a $750 after-tax Ford Technology Bonus, and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment
Get Local Price on Globe Drive
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai
Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.