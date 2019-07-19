Gearheads rejoice: 2020 Corvette fulfills its destiny with new mid-engine layout

Open this photo in gallery General Motors President Mark Reuss drives the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray onto the stage during its unveiling in Tustin, Calif., on July 18, 2019. J. Emilio Flores/Handout

Rumours have finally become reality. After seven generations and almost seven decades, the next iteration of the Chevrolet Corvette will have its engine positioned behind the driver.

To some devotees, the mid-engine layout is a radical and polarizing departure for America’s iconic sports car, which has always had a front-mounted engine driving the rear wheels.

But GM chief Mark Reuss says the mid engine “has always been part of Corvette’s destiny.” It was what engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov, the father of the Corvette, always wanted. A series of mid-engine Corvette research vehicles produced since the early 60s have hinted at Chevrolet’s intentions (and fuelled the rumours).

The timing is right: The current front-engine C7 had "pushed the limits of what we could do in that configuration,” says Reuss.

Unlike many supercars, the reconfiguration does not extend to all wheel drive – only the rear wheels are driven on the new Stingray. With more of the car’s weight on those wheels, however, the new car is better able to put power to pavement.

The powertrain itself will both please and offend traditionalists. On the plus side, the engine is still a naturally-aspirated 6.2-litre V8 delivering the massive, right-now low-end punch that’s lacking in rivals’ downsized turbo engines. More controversially, the three-pedal manual transmission is history; an automatically-shifted eight-speed dual clutch is the only transmission.

Open this photo in gallery The Corvette's engine is still a naturally-aspirated 6.2-litre V8, but strategically placed between the cockpit and the rear axle. Handout

Even do-it-yourself shifter devotees may be mollified, however, when they experience the car’s acceleration: GM confidently predicts a 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) in under 3 seconds. Maximum power (with the performance exhaust) is 495 horsepower with a peak torque of 470 lb-ft, gains of 35 hp and 5 lb-ft respectively.

The engine location between the cockpit and the rear axle is the focal point of the new body design, pushing the cockpit 42 cm forward and creating the proportions of “a jet fighter for the road” while maintaining Corvette styling cues in much of the detailing. The body comprises of fibre glass exterior panels on a highly intricate inner structure of cast aluminum, though many other exotic lightweight materials are also used, including magnesium and carbon fibre.

Gone, however, are Corvette’s traditional composite transverse-leaf suspension springs, now replaced by coil-over dampers. An optional front-lift system can raise the front by 40 mm to clear low curbs and speed bumps. It can even be programmed to work automatically at up to 1,000 locations stored by the driver in the GPS.

Open this photo in gallery The car's ramped-up interiors include a two-spoke steering wheel, hand-wrapped cut-and-sew leather and authentic accents in aluminum or carbon fibre. Handout

All-season Michelin tires are standard on the base car, or summer tires are available with the Z51 package. In both cases they’re 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels. The Z51 package also includes aero upgrades, height-adjustable performance suspension, larger brakes and an electronic limited-slip differential.

Inside, an overtly driver-centric cockpit layout provides more space than on the current car, with a squared-off two-spoke steering wheel, hand-wrapped cut-and-sew leather and authentic accents in aluminum or carbon fibre. Options include three different seat designs and six interior colours.

Despite its exotic supercar layout and performance, the Corvette will maintain its standing as an attainable dream car. When it goes on sale in Canada at the end of the year, pricing will start at just under $70,000.

