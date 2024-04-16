Advancing gender parity in the workplace

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Each year Report on Business magazine releases a list of Canadian companies who are outpacing their peers on the representation of women in the executive ranks. The Globe and Mail brought some of these corporate leaders and industry experts to the stage at the annual Women Lead Here event on April 8.
Missed the live event or would like to view the replay? Scroll down for the recording and photos.
Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine opened the event with a presentation of the key findings from the 2024 Women Lead Here list. Sherrill Sutherland, producer of The Decibel at The Globe and Mail, then moderated a conversation on intersectionality featuring Mahima Poddar, senior vice president and group head of personal banking with EQ Bank; and Ritu Bhasin, president of Bhasin Consulting Inc.
Following the discussion Ms. Calleja returned to the stage to host a panel focused on the role of male allyship. The discussion included:
Sarah-Jane Martin, managing partner, chief talent officer & associate general counsel with Sprott Inc.
Kish Kapoor, president and CEO with RF Capital Group
Rashid Wasti, EVP and chief talent officer with George Weston Limited
How organizations can create women-friendly workplaces was the topic of the next discussion, moderated by Fiona Collie, program manager, business and financial products with The Globe and Mail. The panel included:
Trish Barbato, co-founder of the Menopause Foundation of Canada
Andrejka Massicotte, senior director of group insurance at RBC Insurance
Alyssa Araujo, human resources director with Choice Properties
To close out the program Robyn Doolittle, corporate law reporter with The Globe and Mail interviewed two notable women CEOs, covering their respective paths to the top job at their organizations. The interview featured Meghan Roach, president and CEO of Roots Corporation, and Samira Sakhia, president, CEO and director of Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Thank you to event sponsors who include: Sprott Inc. (Presenting), BMO and Chartwell Retirement Residences (Winner Spotlight sponsors), and ATCO, First National, Scotiabank, Hydro One, Choice REIT, Ericsson and ROOM as brand partners.
View the full event replay:
View photos from the event:
