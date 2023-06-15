Skip to main content
Women typically experience a longer and more circuitous rise to the C-suite than men, but these challenges are significantly amplified for Black women, Indigenous women and women of colour.

According to a 2022 report from The Prosperity Project, BIPOC women hold only 6.2 per cent of women-held board, executive, senior management and pipeline positions collectively.

On May 30, Dayo Kefentse, Content Strategist with The Globe and Mail’s Globe Content Studio, hosted a webcast on how organizations can increase the representation of BIPOC women across leadership levels.

Speakers:

  • Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth of Canada
  • Andrea Gunraj, VP of Public Engagement, Canadian Women’s Foundation
  • Marteena Bachmann-Huber, Senior Manager, SOAR Development Program, Campus, Scotiabank
  • Paula Allen, Global Leader and SVP, Research and Client Insights, TELUS Health
  • Angie Ng, Senior Director, Human Resources People & Organization, Novo Nordisk

This event was part of The Globe Women’s Collective, a content hub supported by Novo Nordisk, Desjardins Insurance, OMERS, Bombardier and Grant Thornton.

