Women typically experience a longer and more circuitous rise to the C-suite than men, but these challenges are significantly amplified for Black women, Indigenous women and women of colour.
According to a 2022 report from The Prosperity Project, BIPOC women hold only 6.2 per cent of women-held board, executive, senior management and pipeline positions collectively.
On May 30, Dayo Kefentse, Content Strategist with The Globe and Mail’s Globe Content Studio, hosted a webcast on how organizations can increase the representation of BIPOC women across leadership levels.
Speakers:
- Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth of Canada
- Andrea Gunraj, VP of Public Engagement, Canadian Women’s Foundation
- Marteena Bachmann-Huber, Senior Manager, SOAR Development Program, Campus, Scotiabank
- Paula Allen, Global Leader and SVP, Research and Client Insights, TELUS Health
- Angie Ng, Senior Director, Human Resources People & Organization, Novo Nordisk
This event was part of The Globe Women’s Collective, a content hub supported by Novo Nordisk, Desjardins Insurance, OMERS, Bombardier and Grant Thornton.
