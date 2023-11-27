Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
COVID-19 widened and exposed gaps in Canada’s health care system and society as a whole. As communities strive to address health care inequality and lack of access to care, what role might businesses play?
Public-private partnerships (P3s) are well established in health care construction and infrastructure, but there are untapped opportunities to apply them to health equity, especially in marginalized communities. The Globe and Mail hosted an event on November 14 to explore opportunities and challenges surrounding P3s in health care.
Elder Whabagoon, Ojibwe Elder from Lac Seul First Nation opened the event with an Indigenous ceremony. From there, André Picard, health reporter and columnist with The Globe and Mail moderated an interview with Kathleen Morris, vice president of research and analysis with the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), and Zahid Salman, president and CEO of GreenShield.
Ms. Morris and Mr. Salman discussed where the biggest gaps currently lie in health care, and solutions to close them.
Following the interview a panel of health care, corporate and community leaders talked about the hallmarks of successful partnerships, how to effectively engage with partners, and how to measure impact. The panel included:
- Robert Trewartha, director of strategic communications and initiatives with the City of Mississauga
- Dr. Andrew Bond, medical director at Inner City Health Associates (ICHA)
- Helen Seibel, head of employee and community giving with BMO Financial Group
Following a networking break Harriet Ekperigin, vice president of mental health with GreenShield Health made remarks about women’s mental health care needs, supports and solutions.
Carly Weeks, health reporter with The Globe and Mail then moderated a panel discussion showcasing examples of health care programs, projects and services made possible through partnership. The panel included:
- Dr. Sonica Singhal, assistant professor and graduate program director, dental public health and the University of Toronto
- Jen Quinlan, CEO of Flemingdon Health Centre
- Dr. Mariam Abdurrahman, chief of psychiatry at St. Joseph’s Health Centre, a site of Unity Health Toronto
- Tom MacNeil, medical social worker with Nova Scotia Health (retired)
Michael Landsberg, mental health advocate and founder of the Sick Not Weak Charitable Foundation closed out the event with an inspiring talk about living with mental illness, fighting stigma and raising awareness, and was followed by a closing ceremony by Elder Whabagoon.
