Digital Grid- The future of Canada’s energy system

How will Canada’s energy grid evolve in response to climate change, electrification and distributed power? The Globe and Mail hosted a virtual event on May 6 to bring energy and infrastructure experts together to discuss a roadmap for the digital grid.

Adam Radwanski, climate change columnist and feature writer with The Globe and Mail, hosted and moderated the event, which opened with an interview with Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

Minister McKenna addressed topics such as grid resiliency in the face of a changing climate, opportunities for inter-provincial cooperation and the expansion of energy infrastructure in Indigenous communities.

Following the interview a panel of experts discussed how to accelerate the shift to clean and renewable energy, how to de-risk new approaches for stakeholder such as utilities, along with what the digital grid means for cybersecurity and resilience.

The panel discussion included:

Harold Ruckpaul, director of distributed energy resources, Canada, Eaton

Ehren Cory, CEO of the Canada Infrastructure Bank

Chris Henderson, founding executive director of the Indigenous Clean Energy Network

Heather Campbell, executive director, Clean Technology, Alberta Innovates

