Skip to main content
Globe and Mail Events Content
Globe and Mail Event

Canada will need several million new homes built within the next decade to accommodate its growing population, according to a June 2022 report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

On June 14, The Globe and Mail hosted a virtual event featuring housing experts who shared their ideas on strategies for speeding the development and financing of housing in Canada.

Speakers:

  • Marla Zucht, General Manager, Whistler Housing Authority
  • Romy Bowers, President and CEO, CMHC
  • Tim Blair, CEO, Kindred Works
  • Alexis Minz, Manager, Investments and Partnerships, The Daniels Corporation
  • Menaka Raman-Wilms, Host, The Decibel (moderator)

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct