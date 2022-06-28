Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Investors across Canada are increasingly seeking to invest in funds and organizations that are sustainable and socially responsible. Beyond responsible investing, they are also looking to make a positive social impact through their portfolios. The challenge is shaping the right approach in a market rife with confusion over ESG standards and greenwashing, while prioritizing strong returns.
How are leading Canadian advisors navigating the risks to serve sustainable and socially minded investors? The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast on June 16 to provide tactics for advisors to identify and assess sustainable and impact investing opportunities.
Missed the live event or would like to view it again? See the video player, below.
Pablo Fuchs, editor of Globe Advisor with The Globe and Mail, hosted and moderated the panel, which included the following speakers:
- Deborah Debas, senior responsible investment specialist with Desjardins Wealth Management;
- Sucheta Rajagopal, portfolio manager and certified financial planner with Research Capital Corp.;
- Ian Robertson, vice president, director and portfolio manager with Odlum Brown Ltd.;
- David O’Leary, founder and principal of Kind Wealth.
The panel discussed growing investor interest in responsible investment, how advisors can build portfolios to meet varying interests among clients, and how to avoid greenwashing.
Watch the full event below.
The Globe and Mail presented the event with sponsor support from Desjardins Wealth Management. To learn about upcoming events please visit www.globeandmail.com/events.