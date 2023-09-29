Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Many organizations are accustomed to reporting on Scope 1 and 2 emissions – those generated from owned or controlled sources, and those from the use of energy. But now, companies in Canada are beginning to measure and report on Scope 3 emissions – or those from the value and supply chain, often considered indirect emissions. How prevalent will Scope 3 reporting become in Canada and when?
The Globe and Mail hosted a webcast on September 20 to explore what Scope 3 reporting entails and strategies used by ESG and sustainability leaders.
Jeff Jones, sustainable finance and ESG reporter with The Globe and Mail moderated the panel, which included:
- Aamir Paul, president of North America operations with Schneider Electric;
- Dominique Barker, chief financial officer and head of sustainability with Lithium Royalty Corp.;
- Theresa Jang, EVP and chief financial officer with Stantec; and chair of the Stantec executive ESG committee;
- Janice Anderson, director of ESG compliance with Nutrien.
The group talked about drivers of Scope 3 emissions reporting, including regulatory shifts, along with strategies to gather required data from suppliers and vendors.
