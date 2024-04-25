The evolution of ESG and sustainable finance

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
This year Canadian businesses such as banks, insurers and some resource companies will face mandatory ESG disclosure requirements. Interest among investors, lenders and shareholders in social and sustainability performance isn’t new, but 2024 will mark a new era of scrutiny and regulatory demands.
At the same time, sustainable finance deals are drawing criticism, requiring even more diligence and review. What do these developments mean for Canada? The Globe and Mail hosted its fourth annual Sustainable Finance Summit on April 18 to bring business, investing and finance leaders together to talk about new solutions and imperatives.
Jeffrey Jones, sustainable finance and ESG reporter with The Globe and Mail, opened the event with a conversation focused on recent developments. Joining him in conversation were Sandra Odendahl, senior vice president and head of sustainability, diversity and social impact at Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC); and Dr. Ryan Riordan, director of research with the Institute for Sustainable Finance at Smith School of Business, Queen’s University.
The interview covered regulatory updates and factors such as pushback on ESG. The conversation also touched on the growing applicability of ESG and corporate disclosure to small- and mid-sized companies. Following the interview Sierra Bein, content editor at The Globe and Mail hosted a panel featuring views from investors and policy leaders. The discussion included:
- Jonathan Arnold, acting director of clean growth with the Canadian Climate Institute
- Roger Beauchemin, president and CEO of Addenda Capital
- Fate Saghir, senior vice president and head of sustainability with Mackenzie Investments
The panel discussed the development of a green and transition taxonomy for Canada, and how it will provide more clarity for investors and businesses as they navigate sustainability and social goals. The conversation also covered transition taxonomy in the context of Canada’s resource-based economy.
How are business leaders adapting and evolving corporate disclosure to keep pace with these changes? Ryan MacDonald, senior editor of climate, environment and resources with The Globe and Mail hosted a panel discussion to delve into ESG strategies. The panel included:
- Mohammed Ali, vice president of sustainability and regulatory affairs with Agnico Eagle
- Prabh Banga, vice president of sustainability with Aecon Group Inc.
- Suzanne Trottier, president of the First Nations Bank of Canada Trust
To close the event, Dr. Bruce Lourie, president of the Ivey Foundation joined Mr. Jones in a discussion about the links between a robust approach to sustainable finance and policy, and Canadian competitiveness. He also pointed to actions and next steps Canadian policy makers, business and industry leaders should take to speed the clean energy transition.
