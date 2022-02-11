Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
According to the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, ransomware attacks against Canadian organizations increased in size, scale and sophistication throughout 2021. The average cost of a data breach (including but not limited to ransomware) has risen to $6.35 million, as bad actors continue to develop new methods of exploiting businesses and service providers by stealing data and gaining access to private systems. What should the Canadian business community do in response?
A panel of experts gathered on Feb. 9, 2022 for an in-depth look at the current state of ransomware, and how Canadian organizations should prepare and protect themselves from potential breaches.
Hosting the panel was The Globe and Mail’s telecom reporter, Alexandra Posadzki, who welcomed Brad Stocking, associate partner, cloud and infrastructure security, from IBM; Sumit Bhatia, director of innovation and policy at Cybersecure Catalyst at Ryerson University; Suzie Suliman, associate with Norton Rose Fulbright Canada and Randy Walinga, director of information technology, teaching and learning services at DeGroote School of Business.
