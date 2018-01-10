Horizons aims to launch a second marijuana ETF

Investors looking to jump into pot stocks may soon be able to do so with an additional Canadian-listed exchange traded fund that focuses on the marijuana industry.

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. has filed a preliminary prospectus with regulators in hopes of launching a second marijuana-focused fund. It is looking to capture small-cap companies in the industry with the Horizons Junior Marijuana Growers Index ETF.

If approved, this will only be the second marijuana-focused ETF launched globally.

Horizons launched its first marijuana-focused ETF- the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF - last April. The fund, which goes by the ticker HMMJ- saw more than $100-million (Canadian) in assets under management (AUM) within the first month. It currently has $790-million in AUM.

Similar to HMMJ, the new fund will not come cheap with a management fee of 0.85 per cent.

With the ticker HMJR, the Horizons Marijuana Juniors ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Junior Marijuana Growers Index. The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of primarily North American publicly-listed small-capitalization companies primarily involved in the cultivation, production, and/or distribution of marijuana.

This could include companies such as Marapharm Ventures Inc..

"With the growth of the industry we have seen many new companies come online from a capital markets perspective which allowed us to create an ETF that is going to be exclusively focused on marijuana producers and growers, " says Steve Hawkins, president and co-chief executive officer at Horizons ETFs . "So this fund – unlike HMMJ- will not include the bio-pharmaceutical and ancillary businesses of the sector."

Similar to the gold sector in the United States, where there is the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), HMJR will focus more on small-cap, early stage marijuana companies.

"We believe this is an area that has significant growth prospects and where investors are looking for more specialized investment options," says Mr. Hawkins.

If approved, HMJR will launch on the NEO exchange - another difference to Horizons' first fund HMMJ which launched on the Toronto Stock Exchange. One reason for the switch is to allow for the inclusion of more Canadian listed operations that do a significant amount of business in the U.S.

In October, the TSX formally banned marijuana firms that breach U.S. federal drug laws from listing on its market. It is now reviewing its existing issuers and says it will delist any found to be offside its rules.

As a result, HMMJ doesn't include shares of cannabis firms that do most of their business in the U.S. market, where the drug is legal in certain states but illegal under federal law.