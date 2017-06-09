We revisit Atlantic Power Corp. last featured here on New Year’s eve. The stock hit a three-month low at the end of May, sinking to $3.11 at one point. Nevertheless, in contrarian fashion, insiders, including the CEO and the CFO, have been buying on weakness. Five insiders have spent a total of $414,825 picking up shares in the public market over the past 90 days at an average price of $3.24. The first week of June was kind to the insiders with the average trade moving into the money.Report Typo/Error
Follow @TedDixonon Twitter: