Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Financial stocks ‘among the most attractive in the TSX’ Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

BMO equity strategist Brian Belski believes Canadian financial stocks offer compelling value,

“Financials remains our largest overweight position in the TSX. Valuations are among the most attractive in the TSX … Profitability remains resilient and near peak levels. Banks in particular have displayed stable levels of ROE since 2009 and insurance has seen ROE start to recover. Furthermore, we are entering a seasonally strong period for Financials. “

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular