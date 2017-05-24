A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Morningstar has published its list of U.S. fund managers’ “high conviction buys,"

“We focus on high-conviction purchases and new-money buys. We think of high-conviction purchases as instances where managers have made meaningful additions to their portfolios, as defined by the size of the purchase in relation to the size of the portfolio. We define a new-money buy strictly as an instance where a manager purchases a stock that did not exist in the portfolio in the prior period.”

Report Typo/Error