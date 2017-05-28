The crisis at Home Capital Group Inc. has affected other Canadian lenders in at least one way: Some smaller banks are offering higher rates on deposits, which could weigh on the banks’ profits as they prepare to report their second-quarter results this week.

For investors who thrive on uncertainty, though, this Home Capital spectre offers a good reason to give some of the less obvious names in the financial sector a closer look than they might usually demand.

