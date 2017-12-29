Insiders buying Orla Mining stock

We featured Orla Mining Ltd. here on July 22 to highlight buying from chairman Chuck Jeannes and a director. It has caught our interest again as insiders are still buying even as the stock has rallied more than 33 per cent since then. On Dec. 18, director Jean Robitaille acquired 945,000 common shares at $1.73. On Nov. 27, Mr. Jeannes acquired another 196,100 shares at $1.48. In addition, since Oct. 2, 10-per-cent holder Pierre Lassonde has bought 704,800 shares (not shown on chart).

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.