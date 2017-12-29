 Skip to main content

Insiders buying Orla Mining stock

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps in the news today.

TED DIXON
Special to The Globe and Mail
We featured Orla Mining Ltd. here on July 22 to highlight buying from chairman Chuck Jeannes and a director. It has caught our interest again as insiders are still buying even as the stock has rallied more than 33 per cent since then. On Dec. 18, director Jean Robitaille acquired 945,000 common shares at $1.73. On Nov. 27, Mr. Jeannes acquired another 196,100 shares at $1.48. In addition, since Oct. 2, 10-per-cent holder Pierre Lassonde has bought 704,800 shares (not shown on chart).

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

