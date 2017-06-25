A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday June 26

Japan leading index

Germany business climate

ECB Forum on Central Banking (through June 28)

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for May are announced. The Street expects a decline of 0.6 per cent from April. Excluding transport, the projection is a rise of 0.3 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index.

(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity.

Earnings include: Blackbird Energy Inc.; Novagold Resources Inc.

===

Tuesday June 27

China industrial profits

Bank of England's Financial Stability Report

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for April is announced. Consensus is a rise of 0.6 per cent from March and 5.9 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for June is unveiled. Consensus is 115.8, down from 117.9 in May.

(1 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Janet Yellen discusses global economic issues at the British Academy President's Lecture in London.

Earnings include: Canopy Growth Corp.; Corus Entertainment Inc.; Darden Restaurants Inc.;

===

Wednesday June 28

Euro zone money supply

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for May is unveiled. Consensus is $66-billion, down from $67.1-billion in the previous month.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks on a panel at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for May are announced. Consensus is a rise of 0.6 per cent from April.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

(2 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lynn Patterson speaks to the CFA Society in Calgary.

Also: U.S. Fed reports second leg of stress test results on the approval of banks’ capital plans

Earnings include: AGF Management Ltd.; General Mills Inc.; Monsanto Co.; Shaw Communications Inc.

===

Thursday June 29

Japan retail sales

Euro zone economic confidence and consumer confidence

Germany consumer confidence and consumer price index (CPI)

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Survey of Employment, Payrolls, and Hours for April is released.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 24 is announced. The estimate is 240,000, a decline of 1,000 jobs from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP and GDP deflator for Q1 are announced. The analyst consensus is annualized rate increases of 1.2 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. pre-tax corporate profits for Q1 is released. The estimate is a rise of 3.7 per cent year over year.

Earnings include: ConAgra Foods Inc.; Constellation Brands Inc.; EXFO Inc.; McCormick & Company Inc.; Nike Inc.; Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

===

Friday June 30

Japan CPI, householding spending, industrial production and jobless rate

Euro zone CPI

Germany retail sales and unemployment

UK consumer confidence and real GDP

China manufacturing PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada real GDP at basic prices for April is announced. The estimate is a rise of 0.1 per cent from March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada industrial product price index and raw materials price index for May are revealed. The estimate is a rise of 0.4 per cent and unchanged, respectively, from April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and personal income for May are unveiled. Consensus is increases of 0.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, from April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE Price Index for May is announced. Consensus is a rise of 0.1 per cent from April and a 1.4-per-cent increase year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for June is released.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey and Senior Loan Officer Survey for Q2 are released.

Report Typo/Error