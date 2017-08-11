A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday August 14

Japan GDP



China aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans, M2 money supply, foreign direct investment, industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment



Euro zone industrial production

(10 a.m. ET) Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland testifies in Ottawa to the House of Commons Trade Committee on “Priorities of Canadian Stakeholders Having an Interest in Bilateral and Trilateral Trade in North America, Between Canada, United States and Mexico”

Earnings include: Agellan Commercial REIT; BSM Technologies Inc.; Canadian Apartment Properties REIT; Canadian Solar Inc.; Diversified Royalty Corp.; Dream Unlimited Corp.; Gamehost Inc.; GoldMoney Inc.; Mosaic Capital Corp.; Orca Exploration Group Inc.; Pengrowth Energy Corp.; RMP Energy Inc.; ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.; Storm Resources Ltd.; Stornoway Diamond Corp.; Sylogist Ltd.; Sysco Corp.; TAG Oil Ltd.; Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.; Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Tuesday August 15

Japan industrial production

Germany real GDP

UK consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PP)

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian new motor vehicle sales for June are released.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for July are announced. Consensus is a 0.4-per-cent increase from June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for July are unveiled. Consensus is a rise of 0.1 per cent from June and 1.5 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for August is released. The Street projects 10.0, up from 9.8 in July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Index for August is unveiled. Consensus is 64, unchanged from July.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada releases existing home sales for July. Estimate is a decline of 10.5 per cent year over year, while average prices are projected to increase 3.0 per cent from 2016.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian MLS Home Price Index for July is announced. Estimate is an increase of 14.0 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for June (final) are revealed. Consensus is an increase of 0.4 per cent from May.

(4 p.m. ET) U.S. net TIC flows for June are announced.

Earnings include: Agilent Technologies Inc.; Coach Inc.; Home Depot Inc.; Input Capital Corp.; Metro Inc.; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust; Pan Orient Energy Corp.; Roxgold Inc.; Staples Inc.; TJX Companies Inc.

Wednesday August 16

Euro zone real GDP

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for June are announced.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for July are revealed. Consensus is an annualized rate rise of 0.8 per cent from June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for July are unveiled. Consensus is a 2.0-per-cent decline from June.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

Also: NAFTA renegotiation talks begin in Washington (through Aug. 20) and U.S. Federal Open Market Committee minutes from July 25-26 meeting are released.

Earnings include: Biosyent Inc.; Corsa Coal Corp.; L Brands Inc.; Leucrotta Exploration Inc.; Target Corp.

Thursday August 17

Japan trade surplus and department store sales

Euro zone CPI and trade surplus

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's manufacturing sales and new orders for June are released. The analyst estimate is a decline of 1.0 per cent from May for both.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug. 12 are released. Estimaye is 240,000, a decline of 4,000 from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for August is announced.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for July are released. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent and 76.7 per cent, up 0.1 per cent, respectively from June.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for July is unveiled. Consensus is an icnrease of 0.3 per cent from June.

Earnings include: Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.; Applied Materials Inc.; Grande West Transportation Group Inc.; Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Friday August 18

Germany PPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian CPI for July is released. Consensus is a rise of 0.1 per cent from June and a 1.3-per-cent rise year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for August (preliminary) is announced. Consensus is 94.0, up from 934.4 in previous month.

Earnings include: Deere & Company; Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

