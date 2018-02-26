Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.

Power Financial Corp. (PWF-T)

On Feb. 22, Director David Jackson purchased 4,500 shares at an average price per share of $33.44, initiating a portfolio position.

Saputo Inc. (SAP-T)

On Feb. 21, Diane Nyisztor, who sits on the board of directors, accumulated 2,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $40.64, doubling her account's holdings to 4,000 shares.

In a previous issue, we reported that Carl Colizza, President and Chief Operating Officer – Dairy Division (Canada), purchased 789 shares at an average cost per share just above the $40 level on Feb. 8, increasing his portfolio's position to 14,690 shares.

The following stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T)

On Feb. 21, Chuck Gyles, Vice-President – Organizational Effectiveness, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (10,000) at an average price per share of $17.20, eliminating his account's holdings.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T)

On Feb. 21, Alain Benedetti, who sits on the board of directors, sold 1,550 shares at an average price per share just above the $32 level, reducing his portfolio's position to 7,800 shares.