Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

My top 5 investing lessons after 30 years as an economist Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Rosenberg

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

David Rosenberg is chief economist with Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. and author of the daily economic newsletter Breakfast with Dave.

Next month marks my 30th anniversary as a Street economist – from Bay Street to Wall Street and then back to Bay Street. In fact, the exact date of my first day as the financial markets economist at the Bank of Nova Scotia was Oct. 19, 1987, otherwise known as Black Monday. That actually turned out to be a great day to start a career despite all the nail biting. It taught me the difference between a correction and a bear market – what separates them is not magnitude as much as duration. The time you spend in the contraction and the time it takes to recoup the lost capital. What happened in the Fall of 1987 was a steep correction, not a bear market, though that was a tough sell back then during the eye of the storm.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick talks money: What Canadians need to know about the Equifax breach (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular