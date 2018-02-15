Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a security that has had insider buying activity.

Canadian National Railway Co.(CNR-T)

On Feb. 9, Scott Daniels, Senior Vice-President, Strategy and Innovation, purchased 1,000 shares at an average cost per share of $94.351 in the public market.

=====

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR-T)

Between Feb. 5 and Feb. 8, numerous management executives were sellers in the market.

Chief Operations Officer Tim Hascall exercised his rights, receiving a total of 2,849 shares, and sold 884 shares, leaving an account balance of 51,406 shares.

Chief Technology Officer Dr. Walter Scott exercised his rights, receiving a total of 2,276 shares, and sold 719 shares with 39,496 shares left in his account.

Daniel Jablonsky, President- DigitalGlobe, exercised his rights, receiving 2,076 shares, and sold a total of 668 shares in the market. His remaining portfolio balance stood at 39,240 shares.

Lastly, Tony Frazier, President – Radiant Solutions exercised his rights, receiving 1.632 shares, and sold a total of 575 shares with 13,046 left in his account.

=====

The following two stocks have had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T)

On Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, Dvai Ghose, Global Head of Equity Research and Head of Strategic Development, sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.35, trimming the portfolio's holdings to 524,254 shares.

Earlier in the week, we reported that Terry Lyons, who sits on the board of directors, purchased a total of 15,600 shares across three accounts on Feb. 8.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T)

On Feb. 9, President and Country Manager of Parex Resources Colombia Lee DiStefano purchased 10,000 shares at an average cost per share of $17.1248, increasing his portfolio's holdings to 110,000 shares.

That same day, Robert Engbloom, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (15,500) at an average price per share of $17.6664, leaving 110,039 shares in his account.