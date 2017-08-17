Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO-T) reported revenue of $66.2-million in the second quarter up from $18.7 million a year earlier.

Its net loss was $4.6-million versus a loss of $8.1-million a year earlier.

Report Typo/Error